‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Reveals Why Season 13 Is Going To Look ‘Very Different’ With Or Without NeNe Leakes
Cynthia Bailey gave EXCLUSIVE updates about the changes happening in the upcoming season of ‘RHOA.’ The Bravo star also revealed what she knows about NeNe Leakes’ future on the show!
However, what Cynthia does know for sure is that changes are happening no matter what this upcoming season — with or without NeNe. “Even our all cast trips, I don’t think we’re getting on a plane anytime soon as a cast, so I don’t think the international trip is going to happen,” Cynthia sadly revealed, after the cast filmed countless memorable scenes in Greece for Season 12. However, nothing is set in stone — Cynthia added, “Don’t confirm anything that I say. From what I’m being told, it looks like we won’t be flying anywhere anytime soon, so any trips that we go on, unless we can drive, we’re trying to respect COVID regulations and try to stay healthy. A lot of the ladies have kids and stuff. Even if they didn’t, nobody really wants to get COVID-19.”