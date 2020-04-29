‘RHOA’s Marlo Hampton Accuses Kenya Moore Of Going Too Far In Fights With The Cast

‘RHOA’ star Marlo Hampton doesn’t think Kenya Moore fights very fair. Marlo revealed her thoughts about Kenya’s feuds with the cast in this EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife.

Marlo Hampton, 43, isn’t happy with the attack Kenya Moore, 49, has made on the cast of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. “Kenya does not [just] go below the belt, Kenya goes below the ground,” Marlo told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TV Talk on April 19. “She literally has a cement thing that digs holes below the cement. Kenya is going to talk about your man, your mama — I won’t say your mama, but she’ll talk about anything.”

Kenya throws shade at a lot of her co-stars, but she and NeNe Leakes, specifically, have been going at it for countless seasons now, and the drama is expected to be at an all-time high during the reunion, which premieres on May 10. This past season showed Kenya and NeNe accusing each other of having cheating husbands and marital issues, among other things. Things got so heated on the cast’s trip to Greece this season that the ladies had to be separated by security. NeNe also appeared to try to spit on Kenya, but NeNe has since denied doing so. Even so, it doesn’t seem like they’ll ever be friends again. “Kenya can push NeNe,” Marlo told us. “She’s just one of those that knows how to just pick you and pick at that little wound until you’re just like, ‘Hey!'”

Before the virtual reunion taped on April 23, Marlo told us that she was hoping Kenya would bring some sort of proof with her. “I’m not going to tell you what receipts,” Marlo said. “I can’t tell you all of the good things I’m going to give away. At this reunion, I’m really going to be at a good place because I’m at a good place with all of the girls except Kenya.”

Though Marlo didn’t want to spill all of the tea, she is opening up about one thing she wants to know from Kenya after she caused a scene at her wig launch event. “I am going to ask her — I’ve got two questions for her — One is, Do you even feel hurt or remorseful for walking into my wig launch?” Marlo told us, regarding the time Kenya ambushed Marlo’s event with her Kenya Moore Haircare entourage, while passing out products and making noise. “Like, for her. How would you do that with my nephews there when you know this is how I feed my nephews and myself. To me, that was just below — How low can you go? That was just too low.”

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta reunion premieres on May 10, only on Bravo.