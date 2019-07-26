‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey Gets Engaged To Boyfriend Mike Hill — See Pics Of His Romantic Proposal

Cynthia Bailey just received a delightful surprise! During the grand opening for The Bailey WineCeller, Mike Hill reportedly turned his toast into an unexpected proposal that made the ‘RHOA’ star break ‘down in tears.’

Cynthia Bailey, 52, now owns a business and a new diamond ring. Her boyfriend of 14 months, Mike Hill, 48, dropped down on one knee at the grand opening of The Bailey WineCeller in Atlanta on July 26! He offered a five carat princess cut solitaire ring, People reported — Cynthia looked genuinely surprised, as you can see in these photos. Given the occasion, everyone who mattered was there, according to the outlet. That included the newly engaged couple’s “closest friends,” castmates from The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia’s daughter Noelle Robinson, 19, and Mike’s family (his mom, sister, and two daughters Kayla, 17, and Ashlee, 19).

Mike reportedly enlisted the help of his and Cynthia’s daughters to make the proposal a total surprise, in addition to celebrity planner Courtney Ajinça. The Fox Sports anchor started off a toast that was interrupted by Kaylee, who handed her dad a bottle bestowing a big question mark and said, “No dad, I think you should propose like this,” the source told People. Mike then called on Cynthia’s daughter, Noelle, to help him open the bottle and she handed over the ring box, the insider added. That’s when Mike reportedly “dropped to one knee and professed his love,” while his and Cynthia’s daughters “gathered behind him with a hand-made puzzle piece sign that real, ‘Can we be a family?’”

Cynthia’s reaction to the cutest mastermind plan ever? Although “confused at first,” she turned into “a ball of emotions” and “broke down in tears.” Obviously, she said yes. Congratulations to Chill (meanwhile, we’ve completely lost our chill after seeing the adorable proposal). HollywoodLife has reached out to Cynthia’s rep for comment.

Despite Cynthia’s look of surprise, the Bravo star herself foresaw an engagement in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife in Jan. 2019! “I absolutely am going to get married again,” Cynthia told us, after splitting from her ex-husband Peter Thomas in 2017. Speaking on the proposal itself, Cynthia assured us, “It’s coming. It’s coming.” And now, it has come! This love story keeps getting better and better, after already starting off on such a cute note. Steve Harvey presented three eligible bachelors to Cynthia on his show Steve in April 2018, one of which was Cynthia’s future fiancé. Per the talk show host’s persuasion, Cynthia eventually picked Mike — thanks, Steve!