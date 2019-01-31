Cynthia Bailey Hints She May Join ‘RHOBH’ & Promises She’ll Be Engaged To BF Mike Soon

Cynthia Bailey not only teased potentially joining the cast of ‘RHOA,’ she talked to HL EXCLUSIVELY about her future engagement to her BF Mike Hill that’s ‘coming’!

There might be a lot of positive change happening in the very future for RHOA star Cynthia Bailey. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Cynthia admitted that she and her boyfriend Mike Hill will soon be tying the knot. She told us, “I absolutely am going to get married again.” When asked about her engagement, Cynthia admitted, “It’s coming. It’s coming.”

And in response to speculation that she might move to Los Angeles, Cynthia told us, “He lives in LA and I live in Atlanta, so I think we would be bi-coastal.” And when we asked if she’d be open to joining the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Cynthia was pretty receptive. She told us, “I’m not ruling anything out. As long as it leads to being with Mike, I’m open.”

Cynthia then went on to talk to us about how pregnant Porsha Williams is doing. “She’s doing good,” Cynthia went on to say. “I haven’t seen her for a little bit, but she’s doing great. I’m so excited for her to be a mommy.” While adding that Porsha’s baby shower is coming up soon, she also revealed what she might get her (so look away, Porsha): “I’m sure her baby probably has everything already, so I’m Miss Love and Light so I will probably get something that’s super simple because I’m very simple or super spiritual.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Cynthia. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.