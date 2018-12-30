‘RHOA’ Recap: Cynthia’s Daughter Noelle Suffers A Breakdown & Marlo Calls Eva Fat

Cynthia’s emotions were tested during the Dec. 30 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, when she was forced to say goodbye to her daughter, Noelle.

Cynthia planned an intimate college send-off for Noelle during the Dec. 30 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, but when Noelle suffered a major meltdown and broke down in tears, Cynthia was forced to ask everyone to leave. It was just two days before the big move, when Noelle started freaking out over the big change she was about to experience. And to Cynthia’s delight, she nearly refused to go. However, both NeNe Leakes and Noelle’s father provided some comfort for the emotional ladies, which eased both of their minds. And Noelle did, in fact, make the big move to D.C. for college, but she and Cynthia were both left teary-eyed when they said goodbye to each other.

Meanwhile, Porsha and Dennis were ecstatic to see their unborn baby for the first time during their first sonogram appointment. Porsha nicknamed her baby PJ (Porsha Jr.) and experienced some mild gas this week, but other than that she really didn’t suffer any pregnancy complications. And she still hasn’t told anyone she’s expecting. But it was funny to see Dennis freak out over the instrument the doctor needed to stick inside Porsha’s vagina in order for them to see a 3-D image of the baby. He couldn’t even recognize the condom, which the doctor used to cover the instrument!

Later, NeNe and Gregg hosted a family gathering, during which they met with their sons to educate them on Gregg’s cancer. And they explained why Gregg didn’t want to do chemo again, despite doctors urging him to do so. He’s currently cancer-free, but does have a few cancer cells in his body.

And after that, NeNe met up with Marlo and Eva to help Eva pick out a wedding dress. Eva wanted to pick a simple dress, but NeNe said she needed to go all out for the ceremony. Marlo also added that Eva needed to lose 10 pounds, but NeNe quickly defended Eva by saying that Marlo was the one with the big butt.

As for Kandi, she tried to mend her mom and Todd‘s relationship, and it seemed to work. Momma Joyce still wouldn’t own up to the fact that her lemon/lemonade comment about Todd was a diss, but they still talked things out and seemed to make strides towards mending things!