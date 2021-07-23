Exclusive Video

‘RHOP’ Preview: Mia Thornton Reveals The Truth About Her Stripper Past — Watch

Was Mia Thornton really just a bartender at the strip club she met her husband at? The ‘RHOP’ ladies dig for more answers in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek.

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the July 25 episode of The Real Housewives of Potomac, Gizelle Bryant gathers the ladies for a Pamper Party to celebrate mom-to-be Ashley Darby, but the spa day quickly takes a turn when Mia Thornton‘s past gets brought up.

Ashley, who’s just days away from giving birth to her second child, is actually the one to put the focus on Mia. Mia recently told the group that she and her husband, Gordon, met at a strip club, but they both said she was only a “bartender” at the establishment. So Ashley asks for more information about the “interesting” reveal.

Mia tells the ladies, “Someone called [my husband] and said, ‘Hey, we got a new girl working here, and she’s serving some really good drinks.’ Shortly after serving drinks, yes, I did become a stripper and that’s when I met him.”

As the ladies listen, Ashley clutches her make believe pearls. But after processing the information for a bit, she says, “That’s amazing”.

Karen Huger then wonders if Mia “took to the pole”, but Mia says she did not. “Honey, I don’t do a pole,” she says, before adding, “It’s a gentlemen’s club [that’s also] a 5-star restaurant. They don’t have a pole because they don’t want that stigma and the girls wear long gowns. Most of the time, my clients never wanted me to take my clothes off. They just really want to pay you for your time.”

And before Mia can say anymore, Gizelle chimes in and says it’s “like [being an] escort,” and Mia agrees. “But escorts have sex for money, [and] I don’t know anything about that,” she quickly adds before the ladies are able to get any more lost in their thoughts.

Ashley Darby reacts to Mia Thornton’s stripper story on ‘RHOP’. (BRAVO)

However, not everyone’s buying Mia’s story. In her private confessional, Ashley jokes, “I’ve been to strip clubs where they wear gowns, and they’re not ball gowns, okay? They’re ones with the coochie out, or like pasties on — some moneymaker is definitely showing cha-ching cha-ching.

Bravo’s full description for this week’s new episode is: “Robyn struggles to get her home and work life in balance, while Wendy turns to the Grand Dame for some much needed advice. Mia shares a traumatic childhood experience that has left her with difficulty connecting with her mother. With Ashley days away from going into labor, Gizelle decides to gather the ladies for a Pamper Party to celebrate the mom-to-be. Unfortunately, this spa day becomes anything but relaxing.”

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.