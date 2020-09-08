‘RHOP’s Ashley Darby Pregnant With Baby No. 2: Watch Son Dean, 1, Make The Sweet Reveal

Ashley Darby nearly broke the internet on Sept. 8, when she revealed she’s pregnant with her second child! And the video announcement is the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.

Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, 32, is pregnant and expecting her second child with husband Michael, she revealed with a sweet Instagram video on Sept. 8. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement,” she wrote to her fans on her page.

In the video seen above, Ashley says, “Dean has an announcement to make”, and then, as the clip goes on, an image shows little Dean wearing a t-shirt that says, “I’m going to be a big brother.” And in the background, Michael can be seen putting his hand over Ashley’s belly. You can’t see their faces, but we can only imagine that they have huge smiles on them. “Baby D2 arriving February 2021,” the video concluded.

Anyway, after Ashley posted the joyous news on Instagram, her co-stars started flooding the comments section with happy messages. “Congratulations!!!!!,” Monique Samuels wrote, while other Real Housewives stars like RHOD’s Stephanie Hollman and RHOC’s Braunwyn Windham-Burke said, “Congratulations”.

This will be Ashley and Michael’s second child together. Michael has two adult children from a previous relationship as well. Ashley and Michael, 60, tied the knot in 2014, but have a tumultuous relationship. In the show’s most recent episode, which aired on Sept. 6, Ashley’s co-stars discovered that Michael allegedly behaved inappropriately while they were away on a cast trip.

However, despite their troubles, Ashley recently told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that her troubles with Michael wouldn’t really play a factor in conceiving another baby. She was more worried about being able to give enough attention to her firstborn if she did have another child. “I’m just so optimistic and happy and positive now,” she told us on Aug. 16. “It will be interesting to see if I’m able to [get pregnant] because now I have another little human who depends on me so if anything, I feel the pressure now to really be present and to be there with my son and to not let him feel the effects of whatever I’m going through, so that’s going to be the challenge of having another child.”