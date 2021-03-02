‘RHOP’ Star Ashley Darby, 32, Gives Birth: Watch Cute 1st Video Of Baby No. 2

‘RHOP’ star Ashley Darby announced the birth of her second child, an adorable baby boy, on March 2, with a heartwarming video!

Ashley Darby, 32, is now a mother of two! The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to social media on March 2 to share the exciting news that she welcomed her second child, a son, with her husband Michael. In an Instagram Story, which you can see below, Ashley gave her fans a glimpse of her new baby while thanking them for their endless support. Thus far, Ashley has yet to reveal the baby’s name or his face.

Ashley’s new addition comes after she first revealed the news she was expecting back in Sept. She took to Instagram to share a sweet video that featured a photo of her son, Dean, wearing a shirt that read “I’m going to be a big brother” while she and Michael, who had his hand on her belly, were behind him. There was also text that read, “Dean has an announcement to make” before the words, “Baby D2 arriving February 2021″ were shown after the pic displayed in the clip.

The pregnant beauty also added a caption alongside the video. “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement,” she exclaimed.

On Feb. 19, she revealed that she was close to giving birth when she shared an adorable photo of her posing with her baby bump, which can be seen above. She was all smiles while wearing a long-sleeved white top that tied in the front and black pants as she held her hand on her bump. “39 weeks coming in hot 🔥 #soexcited #rhop *edit: Clarendon filter 50%*,” she captioned the photo.

The new bundle of joy is Ashley and Michael’s second child together. He also has two adult children from a previous relationship. The lovebirds got married in 2014 and have showed off a tumultuous romance on the RHOP. Despite the troubles, before she announced her second pregnancy, Ashley admitted that she was most concerned about whether or not she could give enough attention to Dean if she did have another baby.

“I’m just so optimistic and happy and positive now,” she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Aug. 16. “It will be interesting to see if I’m able to [get pregnant] because now I have another little human who depends on me so if anything, I feel the pressure now to really be present and to be there with my son and to not let him feel the effects of whatever I’m going through, so that’s going to be the challenge of having another child.”