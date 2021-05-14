Andy Cohen Finally Speaks Out On Porsha Williams’ ‘Wild’ Engagement — Watch

Andy Cohen revealed what he really thought about Porsha Williams’ surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia, who is still finalizing his divorce from Porsha’s ‘RHOA’ co-star Falynn.

“I think it’s wild, man,” Andy Cohen admitted while reacting to Porsha Williams‘ surprise engagement to film producer Simon Guobadia — who not too long ago filed for divorce from Porsha’s co-star, Falynn Guobadia — on the May 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Andy was eager to see how the situation will play out, given that Simon and Falynn just announced their split on April 22 (however, Porsha clarified that she started dating Simon a few months after he filed for divorce).

“I’m staying tuned,” the WWHL host continued, adding, “I can’t wait to find out more. That’s what I think.”

Andy reacted to the engagement just three days after Simon revealed that he asked Porsha to “marry” him in a long Instagram announcement, which you can see below. “I asked her to marry me because we checked ALL of each other’s boxes, and then some. We have done the individual work to sustain a healthy relationship, and I stand next to her, proud that we found each other. What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there – happiness. So when I asked…she said yes. That is ALL that mattered,” he wrote amid the message.

Like Andy, it also didn’t take long for Simon’s estranged wife, Falynn, to react to the engagement news. She revealed that the divorce hadn’t yet been finalized. “I want to thank everyone for reaching out to me and offering their love and support. At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,” she wrote in an Instagram text post shared on May 11.

While the divorce hasn’t been finalized, Falynn and Simon reached a settlement in the case last month, according to court documents that People reviewed. Porsha also confirmed this in her own Instagram post on May 11, in which she revealed her relationship with Simon.

“Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives,” Porsha explained in the caption of the post. Porsha could be seen meeting Falynn on Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, when Falynn was still married to Simon (the season premiered in Dec. 2020, and finished airing earlier in May of 2021).

Although Simon and Falynn didn’t announce their split until April, Porsha clarified that Simon “filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January” and that she had “nothing to do with their divorce filing.” She later debuted her massive engagement ring from Simon, and confirmed that it is NOT the same one Falynn owned!

Given how fast Porsha’s engagement happened, some fans wondered if a secret pregnancy played a role. However, we learned that was not the case. “She knows it’s fast so of course she knows people are speculating she’s pregnant, but she’s not,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, who added, “She’s toasting drinks and doing shots on social media to prove it.” Porsha was previously engaged to businessman Dennis McKinley, whom she shares her daughter Pilar Jhena, 2, with.