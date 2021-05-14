Porsha Williams: The Truth About Whether She’s Pregnant After Getting Engaged To Simon Guobadia

Porsha Williams sudden surprise engagement to Simon Guobadia after a month of dating has fans wondering if the ‘RHOA’ star is pregnant with his child.

Porsha Williams stunned fans when she revealed in a May 10 Instagram post that she was engaged to alleged pal Falynn Guobadia‘s estranged husband Simon Guobadia, after dating for just four weeks. Fans were quick to wonder if the Real Housewives of Atlanta star was pregnant, with a baby being the cause for the sudden rush. In a May 9 Mother’s Day Instagram photo where she debuted her diamond ring from Simon, Porsha wore a very loose fitting, colorful dress that completely hid her figure. In other words, there’s a lot of speculation about what the heck is suddenly happening in the 39-year-old’s personal life.

“She knows it’s fast so of course she knows people are speculating she’s pregnant, but she’s not,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s toasting drinks and doing shots on social media to prove it.” Porsha shared an Instagram video on Thurs. May 13 showing her at brunch doing a cocktail toast for BFF Shamea Morton‘s birthday. Then she took things a step further.

The reality star also shared a series of Instagram photos a few hours later wearing a skin-tight, bright red bodysuit, where her killer abs were tight as a drum with no sign of a baby bump. The photos appeared current, as she could be seen wearing what looked like the diamond engagement ring that Simon gave her. But fans had mixed reactions. User @hellomrblowe commented, “Welp. This kills the preggo rumors,” but follower @brianaanna snarked, “I love you Porsha but you ain’t fooling us. I know this is an old picture, show that baby bump.”

“She hasn’t started wedding planning quite yet, but she’s on cloud nine and very happy to begin this next chapter of her life,” our insider explains about Porsha’s surprise engagement to Simon after only a month of dating. The source also made it clear that she wasn’t a home wrecker, as Simon and Falynn were no longer a couple when things started heating up.

“Porsha had nothing to do with the [dissolution] of Simon and Falynn’s marriage. Simon filed in January, so he was completely single,” our source reveals. The engagement news did catch fans off guard because Simon and Falynn only revealed their split to fans in Apr. 22 Instagram posts. Though Porsha assured fans in her May 10 Instagram post that Simon filed to divorce Falynn in Jan. 2021, long before she got together with him.

Porsha wrote at the time, “I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them.” She also claimed that “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled.” Which might confuse viewers, as Porsha and Falynn were portrayed as friends on the two RHOA season 13 episodes where Falynn and Simon first appeared as a happily married couple. “Porsha didn’t even meet Falynn until she showed up to filming [last summer] so there was no friendship between them before [she appeared on the show],” our insider explains, backing up Porsha’s claim.

The reality star stunned fans when she posted a selfie with Simon on May 10 and shared, “Our relationship began a month ago— yes we are crazy in love. I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.” Porsha had previously been engaged to Dennis McKinley, the father of her two-year-old daughter Pilar Jhena. But they broke things off after he admitted to cheating on her.

Now the two happily co-parent PJ, who is going to have two daddies since Simon will be her new stepdad. Porsha told fans, “Simon and Dennis are committed to being respectful and supportive of my happiness in this situation, as well as being the best co-parents they can be to baby PJ. Two black men stepping up and being amazing people-let’s praise them!!!!” Now some fans are still going to remain on bump watch to see if Porsha will end up giving PJ a sibling with Simon. And season 14 of RHOA should be filled with SO much drama thanks to Porsha’s storyline alone.

