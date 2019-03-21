Porsha Williams Shows Off Bare Baby Bump In Pink Bikini — New Pics

Porsha Williams is just days away from giving birth to her first baby, but before she does that, she took the opportunity to pose in a bikini and show off her bare baby bump!

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 37, is nearing the very end of her pregnancy, so we can only imagine she’s been very uncomfortable lately. But fortunately for her, she says, “Sunshine is the best medicine!”, and she recently got a major dose of it! On March 21, Porsha took to Instagram to two jaw-dropping photos of herself posing in a pink bikini and flaunting her bare baby bump. The photos, which were taken by Stanlo Photography, show Porsha stepping out of a pool with a man-made waterfall behind her, and her hand cradling her baby bump. And in one of the photos, she’s seen laughing, as though she doesn’t have a care in the world! Aren’t they amazing? Porsha must be so excited to welcome her first baby into the world sometimes in the next few days.

And it looks like Porsha’s fans are also excited for her. One fan commented on her photos, saying, “[You] slayyyed this thang called pregnancy,” while another added, “Pregnancy looks so beautiful on you. You wear it well sis.” To be honest, it’s incredible how gorgeous Porsha looks — even at nine months pregnant. One commenter even made note of that, saying, “And I’m over here feeling like the latest attraction at Sea World. Thank you for showing that pregnancy can be fabulous. Imma go swim the tank one more time before I try to get cute like you. 😂😫😫😂.”

As we recently shared with you, Porsha celebrated her baby shower on Feb. 24, when she showed off some pretty epic dance moves. She was even seen, via video, grinding up on her fiance and baby daddy, Dennis McKinley, before turning around and shaking her booty for partygoers. Porsha’s “Winter Wonderland”-themed baby shower brought together 80 of her closest friends and loved ones, who all celebrated the impending arrival of her baby girl.

Porsha, who’s due this week, confirmed her pregnancy in Sept. 2018, and just days later, it was confirmed that she and Dennis were engaged. Before that, they had only been dating for a few months.