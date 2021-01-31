Monique Samuels Reveals Why She’ll ‘Never’ Return To ‘RHOP’ After Being ‘Treated Unfairly’

‘RHOP’s Monique Samuels is revealing why she’s done with the show for good after four seasons on the show that made her a household name in the Bravo community.

The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Monique Samuels, 37, is revealing why she’ll never return to the show after announcing her departure on Instagram Live on Dec. 27. “I am not interested in that at all,” Monique told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live on Jan. 29 when asked if she’d ever come back. “I will never be back on that show because too much has happened and to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready. Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband has not been apologized too.”

Monique went head to head with several of her cast members this season except for pals Ashley Darby, 32, and Karen Huger, 57. But the real drama of the entire season revolved around Mo and fellow ‘wife Candiace Dillard-Bassett, 34. The two have had issues getting along for years after Monique caught wind that Candiace was reportedly spreading lies about her family. Things got glass shattering, bloody and physical between the two at a winery and the ladies all found themselves caught in the middle and choosing sides. Both ladies filed assault lawsuits against the other and the charges were later dismissed.

Monique apologized to all of the ladies for her part in the physical altercation, including Candiace. But that didn’t stop Andy Cohen, 52, from grilling her in a one sided way, in her opinion, at this years’ reunion. “We don’t feel we were treated unfairly — We were treated unfairly,” Monique shared. “Without a shadow of a doubt, we were. If you could’ve heard some of the questions that weren’t shown, it was like guns a blazin’ in my direction.”

Although Andy did praise her behavior at the end of season sit down, it’s not enough. The Not For Lazy Moms podcast and Wine Down Wednesdays YouTube host, who’s also the Mila Eve Essentials Oils boss, hasn’t heard a peep — and that upsets her. “After we filmed the reunion, he actually complimented me and said I did all 11 hours and didn’t break a sweat,” Monique said. “He was proud that I was able to hang in there for such a tough reunion and that was pretty much the last parts of the conversation. I have not heard or seen — nothin’.”

Monique was set to return for a sixth season despite it all, but those plans have changed and she has no regrets. “The tip of the iceberg for me was that third part of the reunion!” Monique revealed. “When they asked me to come back I was like, ‘Oh, OK, well let me go ahead and come back and redeem myself and have a great season 6,’ and I had the intention and hopes that they would show what really happened for the last, final part of the reunion. And when that didn’t happen, I was like, ‘Wow. Why am I here exactly?’ I’m not here for the money. I’m here for the platform. I’m like, ‘This is just to much!’ The hate is real, so I was like, ‘You know what? I don’t have to deal with this, so I’m not.’