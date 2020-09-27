‘RHOP’s Gizelle Bryant Reveals Why She Was ‘Super Upset’ After Monique & Candiace’s Fight

Gizelle Bryant is finally revealing how she REALLY feels about Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard’s explosive Season 5 fight that left her suffering from ‘PTSD’.

While promoting her new late night talk show that premieres on Bravo Sunday, Sept. 27, at 10:30pm, Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant dished on Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels‘ explosive fight, which viewers finally saw transpire during the Sept. 20 episode. The fight continues in tonight’s new episode, and Gizelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she “had PTSD” for “a while” after all was said and done.

“In the moment, [I was] super upset, and bothered for a while for days. I think we all kind of had PTSD from it just for a while,” Gizelle said of Candiace and Monique’s Season 5 fight that turned physical. “I didn’t find myself having to quote unquote pick a side, [though]. I think that it’s silly [to do that]. I’m team Gizelle for life and I’m team the show.”

She continued, “My position was, ‘What are we doing and is it what’s best for the show?’, and the answer is no and we have this beautiful platform and it’s our responsibility to protect it, so if we’re doing things that make us look like we’re in a stereotypical box about black women, then I don’t think it’s good for the show, so that’s where I kind of landed on the incident. It is wrong and we’ll see how it plays out.”

Monique and Candiace’s fight has been teased all season long, but it finally aired during the tail-end of last week’s episode before the screen cut to a “to be a continued” message. So this week, fans will see the full fight scene and what happens afterwards.

As for her new talk show Bravo’s Chat Room, which Gizelle will be co-hosting with RHOA’s Porsha Williams, Below Deck‘s Kate Chastain, and Summer House’s Hannah Berner, Gizelle said not everyone from her own cast has congratulated her on the good news. “Karen Huger‘s a hater,” she said with a laugh. “[She] has not reached out to me in any way, shape or form. I haven’t spoken to Karen since we stopped filming Season 5. But I have heard from all of the other ladies — except for Monique, of course. She doesn’t really count, but I have heard from everybody else and they’re super excited for me and they want me to represent them well.”

Gizelle further revealed that it’s been a long time since she’s actually talked to Monique, which viewers will discover why “in about two episodes”. Consider us intrigued.

Want more? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Potomac air Sundays at 9pm on Bravo.