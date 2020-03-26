‘RHOP’ Season 5 Trailer — Candiace Taunts Monique To ‘Come Drag’ Her During Explosive Fight

Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard’s explosive fight that happened last year is part of the upcoming ‘Real Housewives of Potomac’ season along with a ton of other juicy drama!

Springtime’s forecast this year will include a ton of shade thanks to RHOP! The season 5 trailer dropped on Thursday, March 26, and the ladies no doubt get into it with each other in more ways than one. Monique Samuels & Candiace Dillard‘s major fight, which happened in October 2019 where both women accused each other of second-degree assault (the charges were later dropped), was seen at the beginning and end of the trailer where chaos ensued immediately between them after the latter taunted the former with the following words: “Come drag me?” The situation was so bad that Gizelle Bryant later told Monique that, “I by no means want to be near you.”

The relationships between the Housewives and their significant others play a big part in what’s to come in Potomac. Gizelle and her ex-husband, pastor Jamal Bryant, have rekindled their marriage years after they split but their daughters are struggling to accept them as one again. Meanwhile Ashley Darby, who has been plagued with scandal ever since she joined the show thanks in largely to her husband Michael (he was charged with sexual assault in 2018 after after allegedly grabbing the butt of a cameraman on the show) find themselves in a sticky situation again after his wild night out on the town. The two just welcomed their first child together in July 2019.

Drama also ensues with the “Grand Dame” of Potomac Karen Huger and her husband Ray. Their 23-year marriage comes into question after she discovers that he may not be feeling her the same way she’s feeling him. Robyn Dixon and her man Juan as well as Candiace and Chris are also going through their own struggles which were seen in the most dramatic of fashions during the trailer.

There’s also a new face in town! Dr. Wendy Osefo joins the season 5 cast and she is clearly not one to be played with. Dr. Wendy could be seen getting into it with Ashley as the newbie looks to be making her presence clear with many of the show’s vets. The Real Housewives of Potomac returns to Bravo on Sunday, May 3.