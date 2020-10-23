Porsha Williams & Gizelle Bryant Reveal Which Bravo Couples They’d Want To Have Threesomes With

Things are about to get wild on ‘Bravo’s Chat Room’, as the hosts of the hottest new late night talk show dish on which Bravolebrities they’d want to get in bed with.

Watch out, Kyle Richards! The hosts of Bravo’s Chat Room have major crushes on your husband, Mauricio Umansky. RHOA star Porsha Williams, RHOP star Gizelle Bryant, Summer House‘s Hannah Berner, and Below Deck’s Kate Chastain all revealed they’d choose Mauricio to jump in bed with if given the opportunity.

Their full admissions will play out during the Oct. 25 episode of the late night talk show, but HollywoodLife obtained an early sneak peek at the episode, and it’s hilarious.

When asked who she’d have a threesome with, Hannah started to say, “I think Mauricio and Kyle,” but Gizelle quickly cut her off and said, “No! That’s my people. That’s my people. No! No! No! You can not sleep with Mauricio. I’m sleeping with Mauricio. Okay? Me.” She then continued, “I’m with Mauricio again. Kyle, I’m giving her about 14 drinks. She’s going to pass out, and it’s just going to be me and Mauricio.”

Then, when it was Porsha’s turn, she said she’d want to sleep with two couples. She explained, “Listen — these wives are crazy, but I would definitely have to do a whole — can you do like two couples? [I’d do RHOP star] Robyn [Dixon] and her husband [Juan Dixon], and Kyle and Mauricio.”

“Now that would be good. That’s a wild night!” Gizelle excitedly said, to which Porsha told her, “You know what — I’m going to let you and the Pastor come too.” Then, everyone screamed and went into a fit of laughter.

Kate also agreed and said that she’d sleep with Mauricio and Kyle because Kyle “can do splits.” Of course, this is all hypothetical, but it’s still fun to watch.

Want to see more? New episodes of Bravo’s Chat Room air Sundays at 10:30pm!