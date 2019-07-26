Nicki Minaj Blasts Former Manager Big Fendi In Epic Queen Radio Showdown: You Thought I Was A ‘Brainless Ho’

Nicki Minaj came face to face with her former manager Big Fendi on the latest Queen Radio. She told him he made the mistake of thinking she was a ‘brainless ho.’

It was an epic edition of Queen Radio on July 26, when Nicki Minaj brought on her first manager Big Fendi as a guest. He discovered her back in the mid-aughts on My Space and changed her name from Nicki Maraj — her real name — to what it is today. While they had a bad falling out when she left him to be managed Debra Antney and her Mizay Entertainment, they maturely came together to discuss what went wrong in their working relationship.

“The mistake you made was that you thought I was some brainless ho that you was going to tell what to do,” Nicki told Big Fendi, though she did admit “This man changed my life ultimately.” The 36-year-old “Chun-Li” rapper then told him what finally made her decide to break ties with him. “The last straw was when you put me on a DVD and the caption said ‘Super P***y'” she revealed.

Fans loved that after all these years they were able to sit down and talk things out. “They are hilarious!! Big Fendi and Nicki Minaj!! I’m glad they are back on good terms!! Good sh*t!! That’s right Nicki!” one person tweeted while another wrote, “I’m really glad Nicki is defending herself and setting the record straight with Big Fendi. There was so many clickbait articles and jabs taken over the years. Really didn’t think this moment would’ve happened. Maturity, growth and forgiveness”

Another fan tweeted “Yo Nicki got Fendi on #QueenRadio, and if anybody know Nicki come up, and the old days on The Come Up DVD you know that’s f**king EPIC and unexpected! I’m gagging! I’m so happy they actually squashing old beef. That’s big of both of them to have this convo in front of the world!”

In 2014, Big Fendi spoke out about discovering Nicki and the aftermath of their split on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. “I didn’t get nothing,” he said of their parting. “Nah, Nicki tried to offer me a finder’s fee of $15,000. I laughed at it. Can’t be serious…Actually, I own the trademark to Nicki Minaj. I own NickiMinaj.com. I actually [own her trade]. So, in a minute you gon’ see a lot of things coming off those shelves.”

He added “Nicki started with me in ’06, ’07. I met her on MySpace…Her name was Nicki Maraj when I met her. I changed her name to Nicki Minaj. And I actually got into a big argument with her family because she felt like—Nicki didn’t like the name Minaj. She felt like I was degrading her.” Nicki later dumped Big Fendi to be managed by Waka Flocka Flame‘s mom Debra. “She was like ‘I like your artist. We need to set up a meeting’…Nicki went out there and then Debbie brainwashed her. Debbie got out there, Debbie got her little tactics,” before Nicki signed to Young Money Entertainment.