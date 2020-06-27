Exclusive Interview
Celebrating Pride With… ‘Below Deck’ Star Captain Sandy: Why Pride Means Ultimate ‘Freedom’ For Her

‘Below Deck Med’ star Captain Sandy Yawn chatted with Hollywood Life about what Pride Month truly means to her!

Captain Sandy Yawn, who has been one of the long-running stars on Below Deck Med ever since she made her debut on the 2nd season, is one of the many Bravolebrities that is proud to be part of the LGBTQ community. “This season is the most explosive but the most rewarding,” Sandy teased in an EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW with HL earlier this month. “There’s so much that’s happening from the boat to the crew so you just never know what’s going to happen.”

Sandy’s engaging and fun personality can also been seen in real life outside of her time on the popular cable series. Her Instagram page is filled with so many amazing photos of her having a blast with her fellow crew members, loved ones and of course her gorgeous girlfriend Leah Shafer. She and the gospel singer met in the most modern of ways in 2018 after Leah crept her into her DM’s on Facebook!

“Meeting @leahshaferofficial is, well, a true blessing. She has a voice that transcends to make the world brighter,” Sandy wrote next to a beautiful photo of them together. She was also right by her ladylove’s side during her scary cancer battle which ended on the most positive note when Lea revealed that she was cancer free in June after undergoing a biopsy performed on her left breast.

Sandy brought her up and so much more about Pride Month in our EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW below!

How are you honoring Pride Month while in quarantine? It’s all about staying connected through social media. I feel so grateful we have social media for this very reason! We stay connected!

How do you normally celebrate Pride Month? Do you go to a parade? Of course! I love to participate when I can. I love the energy, everyone is happy and colorful!

What does Pride mean to you? It means freedom to love whomever I want to love. I love Leah beyond and knowing that she had to give up everything to love a woman is the very reason we keep marching!

Who is your ultimate LGBTQ icon? Ginger Snap of course. Drag Queen Captain Sandy!

What advice do you have for LGBTQ people celebrating their first Pride this year? Let go of any preconceived ideas and allow the energy of the people carry you! It’s pure joy!