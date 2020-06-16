‘Below Deck Med’s Jessica More Reveals If Hannah’s Pregnancy Means She’s Leaving The Show

Hannah Ferrier’s surprise pregnancy has many fans wondering if she’ll continue on ‘Below Deck Med.’ Her third stew Jessica More tells us what her baby on the way means for Hannah’s future on the show.

Hannah Ferrier made some big news outside of Below Deck Mediterranean when on June 8, the 33-year-old revealed that she’s already five months pregnant with her first child. It came just one week after the show’s fifth season debuted on Bravo. Hannah’s third stew for the season, Jessica More, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY if it means that that Aussie native is going to be leaving the popular reality TV show to focus on motherhood.

“Well I am so excited for her. She really, she really has wanted to be a mom and she is going to become and be a fantastic mother,” Jessica reveals to us. She also hints that Chief Stew Hannah is done taking care of charter guests on Below Deck Med. “I mean it bums me out as far as Below Deck goes, if she…But taking that route, I don’t blame her because that is what she wants and whatever makes her happy, makes me happy!” Jessica continues, seeming to believe that Hannah will be moving on and seeing what motherhood has in store for her.

Who could blame Hannah for wanting to permanently disembark BDM after this season following the headaches Second Stew Lara Flumiani has given her, and the show is only three episodes in! Lara has been insubordinate beyond belief — so much that it warranted an emergency meeting with Hannah and Captain Sandy Yawn — and then in episode three, Lara vanished as the ship was about to begin a new charter.

We asked Jessica if the situation between Hannah and Lara was as bad in person as it appears to be on the show. “It was worse,” she confesses. “The scene and the situation that happened down in the crew deck, I didn’t get to see that obviously. But I didn’t realize how rude and insubordinate that Lara was. So I obviously dealt with my own interactions with her and from what Hannah would tell me. But to actually see it air was shocking.”

Hannah is the only original crew member to have appeared on all five seasons of BDM, so her loss would be felt by the show’s loyal fans. The chief stew has already settled down in her native Australia with her boyfriend Josh, as they await the arrival of their first child. After years of living in France and working yacht charters in the Mediterranean, she seems ready to trade taking care of the needs of the super rich for the needs of her baby on the way.

Since revealing her pregnancy, Hannah sure has hinted that her yachting days are behind her. “You are already my favorite adventure,” Hannah captioned the original Instagram photo of her cradling her sizable bump. She then told fans that Below Deck Med was an “amazing journey” that she “got so much out of,” which by using past tense, sounded like her time on the show is now behind her.

In a June 11 IG photo where Hannah posed cradling her baby bump while on the beach in Sydney, she wrote in the caption, “Hi guys!!! I just wanted to say a MASSIVE thank you for all the warm wishes, comments and direct messages. I am 5 months pregnant and due late October and literally keep bursting into tears sporadically from happiness!!!”

She continued, “It’s something I have wanted since I was a little girl and I really feel like all my dreams are coming true at once. Thank you guys so much for the love and support. Below Deck Med has been an amazing journey for me and I got so much out of it – including all of you guys!! Thank you again from the bottom of my heart.” Aww. Hannah will definitely be missed on the show, as it seems that motherhood is her next chapter in life. But what an amazing new journey she’s setting sail on!