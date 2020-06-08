‘Below Deck’ Star Hannah Ferrier Reveals Surprise Pregnancy & Shows Off Baby Bump: ‘My Favorite Adventure’

‘Below Deck Med’ Chief Stew Hannah Ferrier is going to be trading taking care of millionaire yachters to caring for a baby! The Bravo star just revealed she’s pregnant.

Below Deck Mediterranean star Hannah Ferrier is going to be a mom! The 33-year-old dropped the surprise news that she’s pregnant via an Instagram post on June 7, and she’s got quite a baby bump already. The show’s longtime chief stew captioned the photo, “You are already my favourite adventure,” with a pink heart emoji. The professional photo showed Hannah wearing a white lace mini-dress with a wrap-around belt that sat just above her growing bump. Hannah told the Bravo’s Daily Dish that she’s already five months along and is due in late Oct. 2020. She also knows the sex of the baby, but wants to keep it private for now. Maybe the pink heart was a clue she’s having a girl!

The Bravo star has had the same boyfriend Josh, 28, for over a year and a half, though she has chosen to keep him and his full identity out of the public spotlight. However, she did celebrate their one-year anniversary in Oct. 2019, sharing an Instagram photo of herself glammed up and posing in front of the ocean at New South Wales, Australia’s Jonah’s Restaurant & Boutique Hotel. She wrote, “1 year driving the same man crazy,” as her caption. Josh is thrilled to become a dad, as Hannah revealed to the Daily Dish that while finding out she was pregnant was “surreal,” “I think I had far more fun telling my partner.” The native Scotsman is “over the moon,” Hannah said. “He’s so excited.”

The native Australian hadn’t let on to fans that she had a baby on board, despite doing tons of press in her lead up to Below Deck Med‘s season five debuting on Bravo on June 1. However, Hannah did claim that this would likely be her final season on the show, as she didn’t want yachting to become her entire life and said it was more of a young person’s field.

“I think I’m probably done,” Hannah told Entertainment Tonight on June 1.”I learned when I first started yachting in my very early 20s, you know, I would see these women who were in their late 30s, 40s, sitting at a bar, getting wasted with 20-year-olds living in a tiny cabin, and I was like, ‘I don’t want [that].

“I want this to be a good, fun, enriching experience that allows me to travel a lot, but I don’t want to get to the stage where I’m locked into yachting and there’s nothing else in my life except that,” Hannah continued. “It’s a bit different if you’re captain, but as a chief stew? They just don’t seem like very happy people to me.” Now Hannah has a whole lot more in store for her life than serving drinks and food to yachting millionaires and catering to their often outrageous special requests. She’s going to be a first time mother!