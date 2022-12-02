‘Below Deck Adventures’: Faye Clark Reveals She’s Formed A ‘Great Friendship’ With ‘RHOSLC’s Heather Gay (Exclusive)

Below Deck Adventure has become Bravo’s newest hit series and it’s easy to see why! The latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated Below Deck franchise takes viewers into the high-end, hilarious and, often times, harrowing world of chartering yachts in gorgeous Norway. Of course, all the binge-worthy antics that happen along the way are only amplified by the talented cast, including Faye Clark, the charming Chief Stew who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about forming a fast friendship with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay during production.

In an episode of Below Deck Adventures, Heather and her RHOSLC friend Angie Harrington are guests on Faye’s charter. Although Faye didn’t recognize the Bravolebrities at first, she did have great things to say about them. “Oh, they were just so much energy,” Faye told HollywoodLife. “They were normal, you know, and they were glamorous, and they wanted to know about the crew, which is always nice.”

But their interactions didn’t stop after the yacht docked, as London-native Faye struck up a long-distance friendship with Heather. “And we had such a huge bond actually. And I’ve just been and stayed with Heather and her friends in Salt Lake City. Never been there before, but they invited me out to watch the first episode,” Faye detailed. “So I was, so yeah, we made a great friendship.”

Faye also gushed about Heather’s hometown friends that she met during her trip to Utah, revealing she is also ‘very close” with Heather’s best friend Shane now. “I stayed at his house as well and I think that says a lot about a person when her friends are very lovely,” she explained.

Being welcomed into Heather’s world appeared to coincide with Faye feeling right at home with Bravo. “It’s great. It is really great,” Faye said of joining the network’s family. “I was on the Andy Cohen show the other night. It’s good to be part of Bravo, like being in New York (for BravoCon). It’s just a great buzz. I love it.”

As for any news on a second season, Faye dished to HollywoodLife that she is still waiting to get the green light. “I think we have to see how this season goes. I really hope that the viewers like us. We are quite funny. We did have a lot going on, but we tried to bring some humor and I think as long as we entertain the viewers, whether that be making them laugh, being a bit dramatic, keeping them on the edge of their seats or even the excursions and the scenery, I really hope that ‘Below Deck Adventure’ does really well and I’d love to do a second season.”

Catch all the excitement and drama of Below Deck Adventures when it airs Tuesdays on Bravo at 9pm ET/PT.