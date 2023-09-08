Lindsay Hubbard Resurfaces at ‘Summer House’ Co-Star’s Wedding After Carl Radke Split

Image Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup for National Geographic/Shutterstock

Lindsay Hubbard resurfaced at a wedding following the news of her split from her fiancé Carl Radke. Lindsay, 37, went to Portugal for her former Summer House co-star Jaclyn Shuman‘s wedding, and she was seen in a group photo that was shared on the bride’s Instagram Story on Thursday, September 7. Lindsay posed with a group of over 12 girls at what appeared to be Jaclyn’s rehearsal dinner. The Bravo star and the rest of the ladies stunned in white dresses, while Jaclyn — who appeared on only the first season of the hit reality show — wore blue.

Lindsay attended the wedding without Carl, 38, who she was set to marry later this year in Mexico. News of the couple’s shocking split broke on August 31, just two weeks after Lindsay celebrated her bridal shower in New York City. “Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” sources revealed to Entertainment Tonight. They also confirmed that Lindsay and Carl’s breakup was filmed for season 8 of Summer House, which is expected to premiere in early 2024.

Hours after the split news, Carl was seen leaving his and Lindsay’s New York City apartment. Neither star has spoken out about the split and they’ve both stayed pretty under-the-radar amidst the drama. A source told US Weekly that Lindsay “was 100 percent blindsided by the engagement being called off,” while Carl had allegedly been wanting to end the relationship for a while. “Lindsay is broken up and not in a great place, she’s surrounded by friends and family, but this has been very rough,” the insider also said.

Lindsay and Carl met on the first season of Summer House which premiered in 2017, but they waited multiple years until they took their relationship to a romantic level. They started dating in October 2021 and got engaged in August 2022 on Southhampton’s Dune Beach. The proposal and its dramatic aftermath, which involved Lindsay’s bestie, Danielle Olivera, getting upset over being left out of the loop, played out on season 7 of Summer House.

Lindsay told People that she “was so surprised” after she got engaged last summer. Carl popped the question on the beach with a 3.5-carat square cut diamond from Nicole Rose. “I’m really happy with how it turned out,” Carl said about the proposal at the time. “She means everything to me, and I wanted it to be something that was reflective of my love for her and how excited I am to take the next step.”