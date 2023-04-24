Paige DeSorbo Reveals Hilarious Reason Craig Doesn’t Hold Her Hand As Gabby Cringes Over PDA On ‘Summer House’

Summer House continues to heat up and ahead of tonight’s (April 24th) episode, we learn a little more about newcomer Gabby Prescod, especially when it comes to her preferences in a relationship! While Ciara Miller, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo and Gabby are shopping at the Andie Swimwear shop in The Hamptons, the fashion guru and fashion director sit down to have a convo while the other two peruse the store in an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife.com clip ahead of the episode. Paige asks Gaby how fellow newcomer Sam Feher and her new flame Kory Keefer were doing.

“Very Sam and Kory,” Gaby says, adding, “I’m excited for her because she is genuinely excited about him.” Paige notes that she “sees them being a fun, summer fling,” and Gaby agrees. Things get interesting when Paige asks for her thoughts on Kory, who is a longtime friend of Paige’s boyfriend Craig Conover. “I told him this too, I think I could actually get along with him if he stops trying to hug me all the time. Just don’t touch me!” Gabby cringes in the clip.

During this hilarious exchange, Amanda and Ciara enter the convo and start to peel back some more layers of Gabby’s apparent distaste for PDA! “Are you not a hugger in a relationship?” Amanda asks, while Ciara chirps, “Are you affectionate in a relationship?!” The new Mrs. Cooke adds she “loves a squeeze hug,” which we’ve definitely seen hubby Kyle Cooke give her on the show. Paige is completely dumbfounded at Gabby’s admission, and asks, “When’s the last time you’ve held someone’s hand?” before going to take Gabby’s hand in her own.

“Oh, I hate that!” Gabby laughs, “Oh my God, I hate holding hands,” which doesn’t stop the Summer House alum from putting Gabby’s hand in her own. Paige went on to explain that Craig holds her wrist instead of holding her hand because her “arms are too long.” “We’ll walk down the street and he’ll just be holding my wrist,” she tells the ladies. Ciara recalls that once posing an issue for the couple of nearly 2 years, when they were at an airport.

“Yes, someone thought he was taking me,” Paige laughs. “They said ‘Ma’am are you ok? How old are you?’ I said, ‘He’s not my uncle!'” LOL! Watch the full Summer House clip above and tune in tonight, April 24th, at 9 PM ET for all the drama to unfold, as we still have a lot to go in the rest of summer!