‘Summer House’ Star Amanda Batula Reveals How She’s Navigated Carl and Lindsay’s ‘Terrible’ Breakup

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Amanda Batula didn’t tiptoe around the breakup of Summer House stars Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke, calling it “terrible” in a new interview at BravoCon. But she also explained how she’s handled the volatile situation when she spoke with HollywoodLife at the big event. “It’s really been about being support for each of them,” she HL exclusively.

“Kyle [Cooke] has been like a shoulder to lean on for Carl in a big way,” she continued. “I try to be there for Carl as much as I can, but also checking in on Lindsay, reaching out to Lindsay, being there for her.” The reality star also emphasized that she wants to keep her friendships with both Lindsay and Carl in place. “It really is just it’s a terrible thing to go through for both parties,” she continued. “At the end of the day, we wanna maintain our friendships with them.”

The shocking news that Lindsay and Carl weren’t going to tie the knot broke on August 31. “The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn’t move forward with the wedding,” insiders told Entertainment Tonight at the time. The former couple got engaged on August 27, 2022.

In September, Carl confirmed the wedding was off. “Words cannot possibly express how difficult the last two weeks have been for Lindsay and I,” he wrote in a letter published by PEOPLE at the time. “We are so incredibly sorry to all of our guests for the confusion and lack of communication. We were left trying to figure out how this all exactly happened before we could even have the opportunity to determine the path forward amongst ourselves.”