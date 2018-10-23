Celeb Stylist Chris McMillan Says People Still Ask Him About ‘The Rachel’ Haircut From 1995

Everyone still wants to get that Jennifer Aniston look! Her longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan is talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how to her sleek and shiny hair with tons of volume below!

Chris McMillan is one of the most famous hairstylists in the world, thanks to his longtime relationship with Jennifer Aniston. In fact, he created “The Rachel,” from Friends, which millions of girls copied in the 1990s, and Jennifer has since admitted she hated. We asked Chris if, in 2018, people still come into his salon and ask for the iconic haircut. “Of course,” he told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “People definitely still bring in photos of Jen Aniston. She is a relatable person. My clients will look at her and say, ‘I can do that.'”

I have fine, straight hair, like how Jen often wears hers. I asked Chris how to get volume: “Definitely dry shampoo and boost sprays are amazing for volumizing fine hair, and Marshalls is a great resource for quality styling product. One pro tip: products can sometimes weigh down fine hair, so spray the product in your hand first to get a sense of its weight and stickiness before applying. Start light and in the back of your head and go from there.”

Chris works with a ton of stars in addition to Jen, like Katy Perry and Miley Cyrus. In fact, he gave Miley her famous pixie in 2012! We asked when the time is right to go for such a dramatic makeover: “When it came time for her to make that change, she was ready. We had been talking about cutting it off and bleaching it, sharing photos back and forth for more than a month before chopping it off. It’s always good to have pictures to reference and a thought in mind when preparing to experiment with a new hairstyle.”

As far as certain face shapes staying away from certain cuts, Chris says: “That is an old fable. Rules are meant to be broken. However, everything should be taken into consideration. If you have a small forehead the old rule would say you shouldn’t wear bangs, but everything is adjustable. Try a small fringe. Be aware of your face shape and adjust accordingly. Know the rules, so you can break them.”