Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom Angelina Jolie On London Shopping Date

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s tall stature was very apparent while she was out on a shopping excursion at H&M in London alongside her superstar mother, Angelina Jolie, 46 on Oct.26.

In the photos, which you can see below, the 13-year-old opted to trade her red-carpet fashion for a more relaxed look for their shopping excursion. The blonde beauty wore grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt with matching shoes, while her mother also opted for a casual look. The Gone in 60 Seconds actress looked sleek as ever a houndstooth coat and opted to have her tresses styled down to frame her face. The two wore face masks while venturing around the popular three-story shopping destination.

Star-struck shoppers can be seen gazing at the famous pair while buying a few basics from the shopping destination. Upon leaving, the protective mother had her arm around her daughter while Vivienne carried their purchases in a brown bag and while being shielded by a body guard.

The outing comes two days after the Jolie crew was spotted in Rome, Italy enjoying some much-needed family time. On Oct. 24 the famous brood, Maddox Chivan, 20, Zahara Marley, 16, Shiloh, 15, twins Knox Léon, Vivienne (Pax, 17 was not in attendance), and Angelina were masked up while taking in the historic sites of their European vacation.

Although they’re on a small break from touring for her latest film, Eternals, not all has gone according to plan. While at the Los Angeles premiere, the Jolie pack may have had exposure to COVID-19 at the star-studded event. While the possible exposure wasn’t planned, Angelina reacted the best way possible, by undergoing a ‘super isolation,’ which is all that ex-husband Brad Pitt 57, wanted.

“Brad realizes his kids don’t live in a bubble, and these things are going to happen. Brad knows that Angie is fiercely protective over the kids, as is he, and that she would do everything in her power to keep them safe throughout the pandemic,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Between promoting her latest film, and being in the middle of a custody battle with the Fight Club actor, the mother-of-six is spending as much time as possible and enjoying the family time they do have.