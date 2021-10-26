See Pics

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Mom Angelina Jolie On London Shopping Date

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt looked almost as tall as her superstar mother Angelina while shopping at H&M on Oct. 26.

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt‘s tall stature was very apparent while she was out on a shopping excursion at H&M in London alongside her superstar mother, Angelina Jolie, 46 on Oct.26.

In the photos, which you can see below, the 13-year-old opted to trade her red-carpet fashion for a more relaxed look for their shopping excursion. The blonde beauty wore grey sweatpants and a white t-shirt with matching shoes, while her mother also opted for a casual look. The Gone in 60 Seconds actress looked sleek as ever a houndstooth coat and opted to have her tresses styled down to frame her face. The two wore face masks while venturing around the popular three-story shopping destination.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt looked as tall as her mother while n a recent shopping trip in London. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Star-struck shoppers can be seen gazing at the famous pair while buying a few basics from the shopping destination. Upon leaving, the protective mother had her arm around her daughter while Vivienne carried their purchases in a brown bag and while being shielded by a body guard.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
The mother-daughter duo decided to dress casual for the outing. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

The outing comes two days after the Jolie crew was spotted in Rome, Italy enjoying some much-needed family time. On Oct. 24 the famous brood, Maddox Chivan20,  Zahara Marley16, Shiloh15, twins Knox Léon, Vivienne (Pax, 17 was not in attendance), and Angelina were masked up while taking in the historic sites of their European vacation.

Although they’re on a small break from touring for her latest filmEternals, not all has gone according to plan. While at the Los Angeles premiere, the Jolie pack may have had exposure to COVID-19 at the star-studded event. While the possible exposure wasn’t planned, Angelina reacted the best way possible, by undergoing a ‘super isolation,’ which is all that ex-husband Brad Pitt 57, wanted.

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie is seen shopping in H&M Oxford Street Exclusive – Angelina Jolie and her daughter shop in H&M Oxford Street, London, UK (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

“Brad realizes his kids don’t live in a bubble, and these things are going to happen. Brad knows that Angie is fiercely protective over the kids, as is he, and that she would do everything in her power to keep them safe throughout the pandemic,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Between promoting her latest film, and being in the middle of a custody battle with the Fight Club actor, the mother-of-six is spending as much time as possible and enjoying the family time they do have.