News

Brad Pitt Fires Back At Angelina Jolie In New Court Docs After She’s Granted Custody Of Children

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
Brad Pitt with Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie with Viviene Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Maddox Chivan Thornton Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arriving at Narita International airport, Chiba, Japan - 27 Jan 2009 Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie showed off their twins for the first time in public today after touching down at Narita International airport in Japan. When the twins, Vivienne Marcheline and Knox Leon, were born six months ago the couple sold the first pictures of the newborns to American magazine People and British magazine Hello! for $14million - with the money going to charity. Since then the Hollywood pair have kept the latest additions to their family under wraps. However, the whole brood was on show today as they walked hand in hand through the airport. Little Vivienne - named after Angelina's late mother - proved to be the spitting image of older sister Shiloh, while her twin brother Knox was dressed just like his dad in a grey jumper and flat cap. With their hands full with the twins, Brad and Angelina's older children Pax, Maddox, Shiloh and Zahara dutifully walked beside their parents. The family are in Japan to promote Pitt's new film 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button'.
Actors Angelina Jolie, right, and Brad Pitt, second left,are seen with children Maddox, left, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, in Venice,. Angelina Jolie is in Venice to shoot scenes of the movie "The Tourist", by director Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck Jolie Pitt, Venice, Italy - 16 Feb 2010
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt with Children Pax Jolie Pitt, Knox Jolie Pitt and Vivienne Jolie Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie with family arrive at Haneda International airport, Japan - 28 Jul 2013
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt, Knox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie at LAX airport, Los Angeles, America - 05 Feb 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
News Writer

Brad Pitt argues in new court docs that Angelina Jolie should not have been given full custody of their kids, citing ‘an administrative error’ by the court.

Brad Pitt, 57, is asking the California Supreme Court to review his ongoing custody battle with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, 46, after the actress was recently handed a big win in the case, according to new court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. In the documents, which were filed by Brad’s legal team on Aug. 31, the Ocean’s Thirteen actor argues that Angelina was unfairly given full custody of their five minor children when Judge John Ouderkirk was disqualified from overseeing the custody battle in July 2021. HollywoodLife reached out to both Brad and Angelina’s reps for comment.

“We are seeking review in the California Supreme Court because the temporary judge, who had been appointed and repeatedly renewed by both sides, was improperly disqualified after providing a detailed, fact-based custodial decision, following a lengthy legal process with multiple witnesses and experts,” Brad’s lawyer Theodore J. Boutrous Jr. of GIBSON DUNN told HollywoodLife. “The lower court’s ruling will reward parties who are losing child custody cases, and condone their gamesmanship, by allowing them to wait and see about the likely direction of the case before seeking the disqualification of the judge. Condoning the use of this type of strategic ‘lie in wait’ disqualification challenge will cause irreparable harm to both the children and families involved in this case, and other families in other cases, by unnecessarily prolonging the resolution of these disputes in an already overburdened court system. Allowing this kind of crafty litigation strategy will deprive parents of irreplaceable time with their children as judges are disqualified for minor reasons in the midst of their cases. The lower court’s ruling is bad for children and bad for California’s overburdened judicial system.”

Angelina’s team, however, has yet to reply to our request for comment.

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt at the WSJ Innovator of the Year Awards in NY on Nov. 4, 2015 (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Angelina Jolie and her son Pax go out for dinner together at Nobu in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie and her Daughter attempt to escape the paparazzi while leaving a Ziggy Marley concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood. Shot on 08/01/21. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 2 AUGUST 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Angelina Jolie and Zahara Jolie-Pitt wearing Louis Vuitton handbag, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt and Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt arrive to La Girafe Restaurant on July 22, 2021 in Paris, France. Photo by Nasser Berzane/ABACAPRESS.COM Pictured: Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt,Zahara Jolie-Pitt,Angelina Jolie,Shiloh Jolie-Pitt,Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt Ref: SPL5240897 220721 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: AbacaPress / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com United Arab Emirates Rights, Australia Rights, Bahrain Rights, Canada Rights, Greece Rights, India Rights, Israel Rights, South Korea Rights, New Zealand Rights, Qatar Rights, Saudi Arabia Rights, Singapore Rights, Thailand Rights, Taiwan Rights, United Kingdom Rights, United States of America Rights

Brad was granted joint custody of the former couple’s children back in May 2021. However, Angelina vehemently fought that decision, and California’s Second District Court of Appeal eventually removed Judge Ouderkirk from the case in July 2021 and thus undid his prior rulings. In the court docs, Brad reportedly said that that decision to disqualify Judge Ouderkirk was a “dangerous” ruling that was made due to an “administrative error.” Overall, Brad and his legal team are asking California’s top court to review that ruling.

Judge Ouderkirk’s disqualification was a big win for Angelina. The Maleficent star’s legal team argued that Judge Ouderkirk was withholding information on other legal proceedings involving Brad’s legal counseling, and thus should be removed from the case. On July 23, a panel of three appellate judges found that Judge Ouderkirk — who married Brad and Angelina back in 2014 — “violated his ethical obligations” and disqualified him. A spokesperson for Brad responded to Angelina’s court victory at the time, telling HollywoodLife, “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue, but the facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge – and the many experts who testified – to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”

Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie with their kids
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie with their kids at LAX Airport on Feb. 5, 2014 (Photo: BroadImage/Shutterstock)

Brad and Angelina’s custody battle involves their five minor children: Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Their eldest child, Maddox, 20, is no longer part of the custody case due to being legally an adult. The exes, formerly known as “Brangelina,” originally linked up romantically in 2005. They married in Aug. 2014, before splitting just two years later.