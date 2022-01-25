See Pics

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Just Like Big Sis Shiloh On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Angelina Jolie Vivienne Jolie Pitt
BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie buys some flowers with her daughter Vivienne. The duo look cheerful as they are joined by their body guard for the outing.Pictured: Angelina JolieBACKGRID USA 31 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh shop for a bargain at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Glendale, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie goes shopping at Joann Fabrics and Crafts with her daughter Vivienne. Pictured: Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 23 NOVEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* A masked Angelina Jolie drops off her daughter Vivienne at a residence in Los Angeles. Angelina's ex was spotted arriving in France on Wednesday morning, hours after these images were taken and seen boarding a private plane with German model Nicole Poturalski. *Shot on August 25, 2020*Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 26 AUGUST 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 26 Photos.
Entertainment Director

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt went for a casual look that was very reminiscent of her big sister Shiloh’s style while shopping at Urban Outfitters with mom Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, had a mom-and-daughter shopping day in Los Angeles on January 24. Vivienne was casually chic in ripped jeans and a gray t-shirt for the outing. Angelina kept things simple as well in an oversized black coat.

Angelina Jolie Vivienne Jolie Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt leaving Urban Outfitters in Los Angeles. (BACKGRID)

Both Angelina and Vivienne stayed protected with masks covering their mouths as they shopped. Vivienne was seen holding an Urban Outfitters bag as they left the store on Melrose Avenue.

Angelina was recently spotted taking her kids Zahara, 17, and Maddox, 20, shopping while they were in New York City. The crew was seen leaving Bed, Bath & Beyond together. No matter what coast they’re on, Angelina always makes sure her kids have what they need!

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh shop for a bargain at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms. The actress is seen carrying a box of Bubly Sparkling Water while her daughter is seen carrying a plastic bag with fresh herbs.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox have their hands full while exiting Fred Segal after getting some Christmas shopping done this Saturday. Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Vivienne and her mom love to go shopping together. They were seen shopping at Gelsons in Hollywood in November 2021. While in London to promote Eternals, Vivienne and Angelina made a pit-stop at H&M.

Vivienne, like the rest of her siblings, has grown up in the public eye for the majority of her life. Back in 2021, Angelina brought all 6 kids to red carpet events for her Marvel movie Eternals. The Oscar winner opened up about what it’s been like for her kids to often be in the spotlight.

Angelina Jolie Vivienne Jolie Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie Pitt were seen getting into their car after a shopping trip. (BACKGRID)

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they can not be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way. It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”