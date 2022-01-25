Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Looks Just Like Big Sis Shiloh On Shopping Trip With Mom Angelina

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt went for a casual look that was very reminiscent of her big sister Shiloh’s style while shopping at Urban Outfitters with mom Angelina Jolie.

Angelina Jolie, 46, and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, had a mom-and-daughter shopping day in Los Angeles on January 24. Vivienne was casually chic in ripped jeans and a gray t-shirt for the outing. Angelina kept things simple as well in an oversized black coat.

Both Angelina and Vivienne stayed protected with masks covering their mouths as they shopped. Vivienne was seen holding an Urban Outfitters bag as they left the store on Melrose Avenue.

Angelina was recently spotted taking her kids Zahara, 17, and Maddox, 20, shopping while they were in New York City. The crew was seen leaving Bed, Bath & Beyond together. No matter what coast they’re on, Angelina always makes sure her kids have what they need!

Vivienne and her mom love to go shopping together. They were seen shopping at Gelsons in Hollywood in November 2021. While in London to promote Eternals, Vivienne and Angelina made a pit-stop at H&M.

Vivienne, like the rest of her siblings, has grown up in the public eye for the majority of her life. Back in 2021, Angelina brought all 6 kids to red carpet events for her Marvel movie Eternals. The Oscar winner opened up about what it’s been like for her kids to often be in the spotlight.

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they can not be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way. It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”