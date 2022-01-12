See Pics

Angelina Jolie & Vivienne, 13, Step Out For A Grocery Run — Photos

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
LESE/spot / BACKGRID
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms. The actress is seen carrying a box of Bubly Sparkling Water while her daughter is seen carrying a plastic bag with fresh herbs.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Angelina Jolie and her son Maddox have their hands full while exiting Fred Segal after getting some Christmas shopping done this Saturday. Pictured: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 18 DECEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie steps out for coffee with Vivienne and Zahara in Los Feliz. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 27 NOVEMBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 51 Photos.
News Writer

Angelina Jolie and youngest daughter Vivienne stepped out for a mother-daughter shopping trip in Beverly Hills as they gathered some essentials.

Mother-daughter shopping time! Angelina Jolie, 46, took her youngest daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, out to shop for some needed items on Tuesday, Jan. 11. The duo was spotted out in Beverly Hills, CA at Bristol Farms for some groceries as mom toted a case of Bubly sparkling water while Vivienne carried a grocery bag filled with fresh herbs. Vivienne, daughter of the Eternals actress and actor Brad Pitt, 58, pulled back her light brown hair into a low pony tail and wore a casual white long-sleeve shirt, black shorts, and sneakers for the outing.

Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills, CA (SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID).

Angelina, for her part, kept things casual but still looked as chic as ever, wearing a monochromatic look of a light black coat over a long-sleeve black shirt, black pants, and black heeled pointed-toe boots. The Academy Award-winner also carried a black leather Celine purse as she and Vivienne waited in line to check out, additionally accessorizing the look with lightly-tinted sunglasses.

Angelina Jolie, Viveinne Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie & daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt step out for a shopping trip together (SPOT-LESE / BACKGRID).

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie's Outfits -- See Pieces Perfect For Your Work Wardrobe

Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Venice, ITALY - The American Actress Angelina Jolie spotted in the city of love and heads to a restaurant via a taxi boat in Venice. The Hollywood actress oozed class wearing a long silver sparking dress as she was helped on to the waiting taxi boat. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 30 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie is dressed up for a meeting in downtown Los Angeles and the actress has a bodyguard in tow. Angelina shares a hug in the parking lot with a friend wearing a teal dress. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 24 JULY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Vivienne seems to love joining her mom for grocery shopping! The teen and the Salt actress also stepped out in November 2021 to shop at Gelsons in Hollywood with Vivienne showing off her visible growth spurt as she continues to look more and more like her handsome dad.

The mother-daughter duo also made a recent stop to H&M in London, England, where Vivienne supported Angelina at her Marvel premiere. Vivienne was about a head shorter than her mother, but is likely to catch up height-wise (notably, her sister Shiloh, 15, is also very tall).

Angelina sweetly put her arm around Vivienne at the UK locale as the two made their way through the busy Oxford Circus area to visit the Swedish clothing brands’ flagship, located at the Regent Street intersection. Vivienne wore a casual white t-shirt and gray sweats with sneakers for the outing, while Angelina bundled up in a a long button down wool cut paired with black pumps.