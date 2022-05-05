Angelina Jolie’s Mother’s Day Plans With 6 Kids Revealed: Why It’s ‘A Special Day’

It’s no secret that children are important to Angelina Jolie. The Salt actress, 46, returned from a trip to embattled Ukraine on May 1, where she visited with children suffering from injuries and need. And despite the importance of the trip, a source close to the family says she planned her return to coincide with Mother’s Day, a time she dearly loves to be with her six children. Angie shares Zahara, Pax, Knox, Vivienne, Maddox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt with Brad Pitt. “Mother’s Day is such a special day for Angelina and her kids, she wouldn’t miss it for anything,” the source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

“She took that into account with planning her latest humanitarian mission, it was very important to her that she get home in time to spend the day with her kids. They always go all out to make it really special for her, from morning until night, and she doesn’t ever take that for granted.” The source explained although Angie’s kids are growing rapidly and pursuing their own interests, Mother’s Day is always their chance to reconnect as a family.

“They’re all so grown up now and busy doing their own thing a lot of the time so having them put all their own stuff aside to think about her and spend the day as a family is so precious, it’s one of her favorite days of the year and always very emotional for her,” the source said of the UN ambassador and her kids. “And it’s going to be even more emotional after her trip to Ukraine, it’s not lost on her how very fortunate she and her kids are.”

The Lara Croft: Tomb Raider star did indeed have an emotional trip to Lviv , one of Ukraine’s most embattled regions of the Russian invasion. In a heartbreaking May 4 Instagram post, the activist shared a photo of a shrapnel piece and said that a Ukrainian child believed the dangerous metal chunk was a “special rock.” And in a terrifying video clip Angelina was seen herself fleeing a building after an air raid siren directed occupants to take cover. As the family insider emphasized, visiting children in a hospital there will certainly cast emotional new light on her upcoming Mother’s Day with her beloved kids.