Angelina Jolie Admits It Was ‘Important’ To Be Home With Kids The Last Few Years: They’re ‘Growing Into Adults’

While it means she hasn’t been able to work on as many films as she once did, Angelina has loved the time she’s spent staying home with her six kids over these ‘important’ past years.

When it comes to her six children, nothing is more important for Angelina Jolie. The big family is often seen around Los Angeles shopping, goofing around, or even hitting red carpets with their devoted mother. Angelina, 45, said in a new interview that she believes it was “important” to be with them more in the wake of her split from their father, Brad Pitt.

“The last few years, I haven’t been able to direct. I’ve been home much more — I’ve done a few films, but mostly home,” she said on ITV’s Lorraine while discussing her new thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead. “But [these are] very important years to be home. For a certain time in my family I’ve needed to be home.”

The Eternals star has certainly fostered a significant bond with her children, who clearly adore her. Angelina recently opened up about how they shower her in love on Mother’s Day! “They all tend to work together to surprise me with something,” the Oscar winner told Extra. “It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry.”

Angelina said on Lorraine that being there for her kids more as they grow up is also a priority. “But these are really the years where they’re growing into adults, so I’m happy to make sure to be there and I do the best I can,” she said of Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. Maddox was out of the house attending Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, but came home to Los Angeles at the start of the pandemic.

Angelina said in another recent interview that while she’s got her hands full with the kids, she sees them as very “capable” and “cool” people. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re okay. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally okay,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s okay,” she shared. “We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” the actress continued. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”