Angelina Jolie Puts Arm Around Daughter Vivienne, 12, As They Go Shopping For Flowers – Sweet Pic

Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt stepped out in Los Angeles to buy flowers on April 15. The shopping outing happened a little over a week after Angelina debuted a hair makeover in a new movie trailer.

Angelina Jolie, 45, and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 12, brightened up their Thursday afternoon with some flower shopping. Vivienne could be seen with a bouquet of flowers in one hand as she and her famous mom stepped out in Los Angeles on April 15. For the outing, Angelina wore a long black maxi dress with a cardigan and slide sandals in the same color (Angelina loves rocking all-black outfits for her outings). Meanwhile, Vivienne wore a gray sweater, sneakers and medical face mask.

The mom-daughter duo looked so sweet as they walked to their car with their arms wrapped one another. Angelina and Vivienne were also walking in this same position as they left a Forever 21 in Hollywood on March 29. As you can see, Angelina and Vivienne are not just mom and daughter to one another; they’re also best friends who share a love for shopping! They were also seen on a shopping outing while leaving a fabric store on March 26.

There’s a reason Angelina is always seen bringing her kids on shopping outings. “Angelina loves doing Target runs and other day-to-day things with her kids because it brings a sense of normalcy to their lives,” a source close to the Maleficent star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in January. “She really strives to make their lives as normal as she can. Going shopping is something that she and her kids enjoy doing together, and she feels strongly that her kids should have all the experiences that other kids their age have. She doesn’t want them growing up in a bubble.”

It looks like Angelina’s making sure to get in quality time with her kids now that she’s done shooting one of her movies, Those Who Wish Me Dead. The trailer came out on April 7, which showed Angelina assuming her role as a kick-butt firefighter who gets to wield an axe. The brunette beauty even got a hair makeover for her latest role and can be seen with bangs! Angelina’s new movie, which also stars Tyler Perry and Nicholas Hoult, is set to be released on May 14.

Angelina is next set to act alongside Christoph Waltz in Every Note Played, which is adapted from Lisa Genova‘s romance book. The movie is currently in pre-production, according to iMDB; so, until filming begins, Angelina’s making sure to enjoy time with her kids. In addition to Vivienne, Angelina is the mom of Max, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and Knox, 12, whom she shares with her estranged husband Brad Pitt, 57.