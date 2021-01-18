Exclusive

Angelina Jolie: Why She ‘Loves’ Bringing ‘Normalcy’ To Her Kids’ Lives With Shopping Dates

angelina jolie zahara
MEGA
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie takes her kids Pax and Vivienne shopping on trendy Melrose Ave, then they stop for ice cream treats at Baskin Robbins. Vivienne sported some denim overalls, while Pax wore a highly coveted grey box logo Supreme hoodie. Pictured: Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 3 MARCH 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie looks chic while out doing some shopping with her son Knox Jolie-Pitt. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Knox Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 5 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Angelina Jolie celebrates “National Daughters Day” with her two daughters Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt as they were spotted arriving to celebrity hot spot Craigs for an intimate dinner for three. Angelina and her daughters were dressed casual. Angelina donned an all black long sleeve dress and slippers. Vivienne sported a gray top with denim jeans while her sister Zahara sported a black cropped top with denim jeans and white tennis shoes with hearts. All were following safety protocol by wearing protective face masks per covid 19 regulations. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 25 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie keeps it low key in an all black look as she stops at Target to do some shopping with her kids on Saturday afternoon. Pictured: Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie BACKGRID USA 19 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: OnPoint / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
and

With six kids and quite a hectic life, Angelina Jolie uses shopping as a way to bond with her children, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Angelina Jolie is photographed out and about with her kids quite often. Whether it’s the entire brood of all six children, or just one or two at a time, Angie always makes sure that she’s involved in the day-to-day lives of her kids. Most of the time, the doting mom is pictured shopping with her youngsters, and they’ve been photographed everywhere from high-end clothing stores, to pet stores, craft stores and more.

“Angelina loves doing Target runs and other day-to-day things with her kids because it brings a sense of normalcy to their lives,” a source close to the actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She really strives to make their lives as normal as she can. Going shopping is something that she and her kids enjoy doing together, and she feels strongly that her kids should have all the experiences that other kids their age have. She doesn’t want them growing up in a bubble.”

angelina jolie shiloh
Angelina Jolie goes shopping with one of her kids. (BACKGRID)

Shopping is something that she’s specifically used to “bond” with her older daughters, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, 16, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 14, since they’ve become teenagers. Most recently, Angie and Zahara were photographed holding hands while running errands on Jan. 16. Angelina also took Zahara shopping ahead of the teenager’s 16th birthday on Jan. 8. Meanwhile, pictures of Shiloh and Angelina shopping on Jan. 9 revealed that the 14-year-old is already nearly as tall as her famous mom!

angelina jolie zahara
Angelina Jolie is pictured shopping with her daughters, Zahara and Shiloh. (MEGA)

“If it were up to Angelina, the family would be somewhere other than Los Angeles, where they’d have more privacy to go about their day to day lives,” our source added. “But it’s out of her hands, so she’s just doing the best she can.” The kids’ father, Brad Pitt, also lives in Los Angeles, but has kept his relationship with the children much more private since his split from Angelina in Sept. 2016.

In addition to Zahara, Brad and Angelina also have two other adopted children, sons Maddox, 19, and Pax, 17. Shiloh was the exes’ first biological child, followed by twins Vivienne and Knox, who are now 12. Brad and Angelina got together in 2005 and were married in 2014. Despite breaking up more than four years ago, they have yet to come to a permanent custody resolution.