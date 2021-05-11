Angelina Jolie Admits She Has A ‘Long List’ Of Deal-Breakers In Relationships

Angelina Jolie chatted with the co-hosts of E! News’ ‘Daily Pop’ and totally gushed about her ‘very capable children’ six children, while revealing that she does have some ground rules for any future romances.

Angelina Jolie is entering this new chapter in her life as a totally open book! The Oscar winning actress, 45, chatted with co-hosts of E! News’ Daily Pop about some of the ground rules she has for any future romances, after separating from ex Brad Pitt. “I probably have a very long list [of ‘nos’],” the actress revealed during the May 10 episode. “I’ve been alone for a long time now.”

While Angelina’s status might be single, she’s definitely had her hands full with her six kiddos — Maddox, 19, Zahara, 16, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12. “I have six very capable children,” the actress shared. “Of course you wake up and you just feel like, ‘I’ve got to make sure they’re OK. I’ve got to make sure they’re mentally OK,’ but honestly I think a few years ago it switched and they’re thinking, ‘I’ve got to make sure mom’s OK.'”

The Those Who Wish Me Dead star emphasized just how much she and her kids work together each and every day to make sure they’re all happy. “We’re such a team so I am very, very lucky,” the actress shared. “I’m always the one who worries but I don’t worry about them. They’re cool people.”

Indeed, Angelina Jolie definitely has an unbreakable bond with her youngsters. The actress even confessed that her kiddos made her incredibly emotional on Mother’s Day, May 9. In fact, the Eternals actress has said that her kids really work together when it comes to surprising her on Mother’s Day, something she always looks forward to.

But now, Angelina is heading into an exciting new phase in her decades-long career. Not only is she returning to the action genre for the first time in roughly 10 years with the film Those Who Wish Me Dead, she’s also poised to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Eternals! Fans cannot wait to see what’s in store for the beloved star.