Angelina Jolie Is A Fierce Warrior & Rocks Blonde Hair In First ‘Eternals’ Footage — Watch

The first footage of ‘Eternals’ arrived in Marvel’s celebration of the movies video. Angelina Jolie sports blonde hair and looks incredibly powerful as Thena.

Fans have been waiting for the first trailer of Eternals since the cast made their debut at 2019 San Diego Comic-Con. Well, the wait has been very worth it. Marvel surprised us all by revealing the first footage in Marvel Studios Celebrates the Movies video on May 3. There are only a few seconds of footage, but it’s enough to hold us over until the first trailer.

Angelina Jolie with blonde hair in the first ‘Eternals’ footage. (Marvel Studios)

Angelina Jolie’s Thena wields a glowing sword in the Eternals footage, which starts at 2:20 in the trailer. She’s also sporting platinum blonde hair. “When you love something, you fight for it,” the voiceover says when Angie is on screen. She also stands tall with her fellow superheroes, including Richard Madden’s Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani’s as Kingo, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, and Lia McHugh as Sprite.

Salma Hayek is also seen in the footage. She plays Ajak. Brian Tyree Henry will play Phastos. Kit Harington is also a major part of the cast as Dane Whitman. This is a Game of Thrones reunion for Richard and Kit. They played brothers (okay, cousins) on the hit HBO show.

Kumail made quite the transformation to play Kingo. Back in Dec. 2019, Kumail revealed his ripped body on Instagram. “I never thought I’d be one of those people who would post a thirsty shirtless, but I’ve worked way too hard for way too long so here we are…I found out a year ago I was going to be in Marvel’s Eternals and decided I wanted to transform how I looked,” he wrote.

Angelina Jolie with Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Don Lee, and Lia McHugh. (Marvel Studios)

The movie will be making history in a big way. Eternals will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first gay couple. Brian’s character, Phastos, will be married to Haaz Sleiman’s character in the movie. Lauren Ridloff will also play Makkari, Marvel’s first deaf superhero.

Filming took place in London and Canary Islands from July 2019 until Feb. 2020. Angelina was spotted filming in the Canary Islands in Nov. 2019. She was seen in a blonde wig and metallic gold outfit, likely Thena’s superhero suit.

The superhero film, directed by Oscar winner Chloé Zhao, was initially supposed to be released on Nov. 6, 2020, but was pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie will be released Nov. 5, 2021. Eternals is part of Phase Four of the MCU.