Angelina Jolie Confesses Shiloh & The Rest Of Her Kids Make Her Cry On Mother’s Day

For Angelina Jolie, Mother’s Day is one of the best days of the year because her kids – Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, and Knox – always ‘surprise’ her with something that leaves her weeping in joy!

“It does mean a lot to moms, so try not to forget it,” said Angelina Jolie, issuing a warning to those who were thinking about skipping Mother’s Day. Angelina, 45, spoke with EXTRA about her upcoming film, Those Who Wish Me Dead, and the subject of the upcoming holiday (May 9, FYI) came up. It turns out that Angelina’s kids – Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – make sure she knows she’s loved every May. “My kids have always been amazing at Mother’s Day. The fun for me is that I don’t plan anything, I don’t do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something.”

“It is just the knowing that they are doing something together, and thinking of something together, and that they want to, and that they think it is important always makes me cry,” added Angelina. “They always joke about how quickly it makes me cry. They will laugh at how many times I cry in the day or how quickly I cry… ‘Oh, there she goes…’”

Angie also recently spoke about how her family situation has prompted her to pick up acting again. For a moment, it seemed like she was settling into a career as a director, having helmed Unbroken, First They Killed My Father, and In The Land of Blood and Honey. But, she hasn’t sat in the director’s chair since 2017 – one year after she and Brad Pitt separated. “I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that’s not made it possible for me to direct for a few years,” she told Entertainment Weekly in April, indicating that it’s harder to be so heavily involved in a cinematic production now that she’s a single mom.

“I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That’s really the truth of it,” she added. Angie has put her kids first above all else, a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and with her and Brad’s divorce, the kids “have needed so much more of her time and attention.” So, she’s put her directing career on the back burner, but she hasn’t given up on it.

“It is absolutely something will tackle again,” the source added. “She loves it but only when she can really give her all, and right now, her focus is still first and foremost on being a mom.”