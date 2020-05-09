Excl Details
Angelina Jolie’s 6 Kids Will ‘Treat Her Like A Queen’ On Mother’s Day With ‘Handmade Cards’
Angelina Jolie is set to celebrate Mother’s Day with all six of her children at home! Here’s what they have in store for their mom.
Angelina Jolie will be treated to an “unexpected” gift when she celebrates Mother’s Day this year: all six of her children will be home! A source close to the A-lister dished to HollywoodLife exclusively about how her children will make their mom feel special on May 10. “Angelina will have all her kids with her for Mother’s Day this year and that is unexpected because Maddox was supposed to be away at school,” they said. “So it’s an extra gift to have them all with her and she’s not taking that for granted. The kids will treat her like a queen on Mother’s Day. They always do. They always cook for her and there will be lots of handmade cards, which are her favorite of course. She saves every single one, the kids all know how much that means to her.”
The 44-year-old Oscar winner has always made it look so easy being the mom to six kids. She’s always seen taking them shopping or on fun outings. But she wasn’t always sure she was cut out for motherhood. As a guest-editor with Time magazine, Angelina opened up about parenthood, and how natural it felt to dedicate herself to her children once she finally decided to become a mom. In an essay for Time’s Parents Newsletter on Apr. 24, she addressed the coronavirus lockdown.
In the letter she wrote, “Dear Parents, I am thinking of you. I am imagining how hard each of you is trying to get through your days. How much you want to lead your loved ones through this. How you worry. How you plan. How you smile for them, when inside you feel at times you are breaking.” She continued, ““I was not a very stable youth. In fact, I never thought I could be anyone’s mom,” she explained. “I remember the decision to become a parent. It wasn’t hard to love. It wasn’t hard to dedicate myself to someone and something greater than my life.” Angelina adopted her first child, son Maddox, at seven-months old from a Cambodian orphanage in 2002. He’s now an 18-year-old college student.
Angelina later adopted daughter Zahara — now 15 — from Ethiopia in 2005, although by then she began dating longtime parter and future husband Brad Pitt, 56. The pair went on to have three biological children, daughter Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 11. Angelina added adopted son Pax, now 16, to her brood in 2007 from a Vietnam orphanage when he was three. Brad and Angie later split up in 2016 and while the children live primarily with their U.N. humanitarian mom, they get plenty of visitation time with their dad. We can’t wait to see how the family celebrate Mother’s Day!