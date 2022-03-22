See Pic

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt Wears High-Waisted Baggy Jeans On Shopping Date With Mom Angelina

Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt and her mom Angelina Jolie enjoyed some retail therapy at The Grove as each showed off their own sense of style.

Angelina Jolie , 46, and her daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, proved that a good sense of style may be genetic after all. The two looked super stylish walking side by side while shopping at The Grove. Vivienne rocked a blue sweater and baggy high-waisted jeans as she wrapped her arm around her mother’s shoulders who rocked a long-sleeved grey top and tan high-waisted maxi skirt.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt go shopping at The Grove. (BACKGRID)

Angelina definitely enjoys bonding with all of her kids, but loves to take them on solo outings once in a while to get some one-on-one time. Recently, she was spotted doing some retail therapy in LA with Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15. Shiloh kept it casual with a black designer hoodie and converse while Angelina rocked an all-black ensemble with a flowy cardigan, leggings and a designer handbag. On another shopping trip, with Shiloh, Angelina rocked yet another all-black ensemble while Shiloh sported a white sweatshirt and ripped jeans.

The actress also recently took Shiloh on a special trip to Cambodia, where Angelina’s adopted son Maddox was born. The actress wrote a heartfelt post about how much her family enjoyed the trip they took there back in February. “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family,” she wrote in the caption. In the pic, she and Shiloh seemed to be sharing a laugh together.

Angelina Jolie and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

The A-list actress also recently took a trip to Yemen to help with the efforts in Ukraine. While there, she met with refugees who had to flee there as Russia attacked Ukraine. “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she wrote in her caption.

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress has vowed to do everything she can to help the efforts in Ukraine as a  a Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. She vowed that “along with my UNHCR colleagues is that everything possible is [being] done to ensure the protection and basic human rights of those displaced, and refugees in the region,” in a heartfelt Instagram post.