Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks Shorts & Converse Sneakers On Shopping Date With Mom Angelina

Shiloh had her hands full with shopping bags as she enjoyed some retail therapy with her famous mom in Los Angeles.

Mother/daughter bonding time! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was as adorable as ever as she went on a shopping spree with her mom Angelina Jolie. The 15-year-old fledgling dancer and the Eternals star, 46, were spotted enjoying some retail therapy on Friday (March 4) in Los Angeles. Forever the fashionista, Shiloh rocked a black designer hoodie and hip Converse sneakers for the fun day out.

Angelina, meanwhile, kept it classy in an all-black ensemble. Daring to impress, the Oscar winner wrapped her enviable figure in a sophisticated top and matching pants. She topped off the stylish look with a dark overcoat, a chic handbag and a set of animal print sunglasses.

While escorting her mother to all sorts of events, Shiloh has maintained her cool style. Back at the London premiere of Eternals in October, the teen was spotted on another shopping spree, where she rocked an “Italia Roma” black sweatshirt, denim shorts and black boots. She opted for a sleveless beige number at the L.A. premiere of the superhero flick. Then in Rome for another leg of the promotional tour, Shiloh sported a black velvet gown and a bright yellow pair of sneakers.

Much like the rest of her siblings — Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16,, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13 — Shiloh has lived most of her life in the spotlight. The family often accompanies their mother to red carpet events. In 2021, Angelina opened up about having her children thrust in the public eye and what she does as a protective mother to help them navigate it.

“I think the important thing is they haven’t made a choice, they’ve been public for their whole lives,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “And so, [we] try to find a way where they cannot be overwhelmed by it, but just be in it in a comfortable way. It’s a tiny piece of our life. We are just a family, but this little piece of our life where this is a moment. I’m happy that they’re able to have some fun with it and not take it too seriously, and start to explore themselves, even with their fashion.”