Angelina Jolie Reveals She’s Arrived In Yemen Amid ‘Horrors’ In Ukraine: ‘I’m Here To Support Peace’

Angelina Jolie
Cristiano Minichiello/AGF Cris/Shutterstock
The Academy Award-winning actress called for people to also show support for families and refugees from Yemen in a devastating post.

Angelina Jolie46, told fans that she’d arrived in Yemen’s city Aden to help offer support for people, who, like Ukrainians, are in dire need of peace in an Instagram post on Sunday March 6. The actress shared a few statistics about the struggles that people from Yemen face, and called for further support for them, as she likened the situation to that in Ukraine. “This week a million people were forced to flee the horrific war in Ukraine. If we learn anything from this shocking situation, it is that we cannot be selective about who deserves support and whose rights we defend,” she wrote in one slide.

Angelina’s message of support for the Yeminis.(Angelina Jolie/Instagram)

One of the Instagram slides called Yemen a “forgotten conflict.” In another, Angelina informed that a civilian has been killed every hour of 2022, and there are 3 million kids who have been forced out of school. The Eternals star shined a light on another issue, similar to Ukraine’s war with Russia. “As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she wrote in her caption.

Angelina said she was working with the United Nations High Commissioner For Refugees to help people from Yemen amid the conflict, while speaking about how many were affected by war happening in the country. “The situation here is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world, with one civilian killed or injured every hour in 2022. An economy devastated by war, and over 20 million Yeminis depending on humanitarian assistance to survive,” she said.

Angelina Jolie shared her support for Yemen in an emotional Instagram. (Cristiano Minichiello/AGF Cris/Shutterstock)

Angelina has used her platform on a number of occasions to address global issues. She shared that she was working with the UNHCR on February 25, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where she called for people to donate to help Ukrainian refugees. She also shared a heartbreaking letter from a girl in Afghanistan to further show people the issues that Afghan women face in an emotional Instagram post on February 6.

 