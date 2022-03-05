See Pics

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Twin In Gray After Pledging $3M In Donations To Ukraine Relief

Mila Kunis
The superstar couple kept it casual as they stepped out for a lunch date in Los Angeles after pledging to help finance relief efforts for Mila’s native country of Ukraine.

Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis always look like the most adorable, loved-up couple! The A-list pair stepped out in Los Angeles for a lunch date on Saturday (March 5), and were spotted wearing twinning ensembles. The Ranch actor rocked a gray tee and black joggers, while the Bad Moms vet donned a simple gray hoodie over shorts.

Mila Kunis
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis stepped out in Los Angeles in March 2022. (BACKGRID)

The fun outing comes after the Hollywood stars announced that they would match up to $3 million in donations to relief funds for Mila’s home country of Ukraine, which is suffering immensely under Russia’s recent invasion.  “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety,” Ashton and Mila said in an Instagram video post. “Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts.”

In the emotional clip, Mila went on to explain her deep connection to Ukraine. “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American… a proud American,” she detailed. “I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher were twinning in grey ensembles for the sunny day out. (BACKGRID)

The stars’ comments come after a slew of celebrities have been candid about their feelings on the crisis. Russian supermodel Irina Shayk threw her support behind Ukraine in the ongoing invasion of the country by her homeland. Fellow Eastern European model Milla Jovovich got emotional in her social media post reacting to the news, as she has ties to both countries. Hayden Panettiere, who shares a child with Ukranian boxer Wladimir Klitschkoposted, “I ask for those of us who can’t be there to stand shoulder to shoulder in solidarity with the people of Ukraine and show your support for #democracy.” And Dancing With the Stars pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is currently in Ukraine, said he is “safe” but learning from fellow countrymen that “the situation is pretty dire.”

 