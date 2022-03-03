Watch

Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Break Silence On The War In Her Native Country Ukraine With $3M Donation

Mila Kunis is pairing with her husband Ashton Kutcher to raise $30 million in relief funds for her native country Ukraine as Russia attempts to invade.

Mila Kunis, 38, has broken her silence on the war in Ukraine, her native country. She uploaded a video along with her husband Ashton Kutcher where they said they would match up to $3 million in donations to relief funds as they encouraged their fans to pitch in. “While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Through GoFundMe, this fundraiser will provide an immediate impact on refugee and humanitarian aid efforts,” they captioned the video.

The That 70s Show stars revealed that the funds would be going “two organizations who are actively on the ground providing immediate help to those who need it most.” One is Flexport which has been “organizing shipments of relief supplies to refugee sites” while the second, Airbnb, has been “providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.”

In the video, Mila explained her roots. “I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine, in 1983. I came to America in 1991 and I have always considered myself an American. A proud American,” she explained. “I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family. But today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.”

“And I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” Ashton chimed in. Their goal is to raise $30 million on top of their $3 million donation. Prior to this, Mila had remained silent about the attacks while the Two And A Half men star simply stated his stance, declaring, “I stand with Ukraine,” as Russia has been attempting to invade Ukraine under the regime of Vladimir Putin. 

Mila and Ashton certainly aren’t the first celebrities to speak out on the conflict occurring in Ukraine. Dancing With The Stars professional Maksim Chmerkovskiy was not only born in Ukraine but was there when the attacks started. He gave firsthand accounts of the attacks and shared his journey trying to flee the country. He was arrested during the first attempt but successfully fled to Poland. On March 2nd, he was reunited with his wife Peta Murgatroyd in LA. Other celebrities have been sharing their support in their own ways through statement pieces, raising awareness or taking action.