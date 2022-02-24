Find Out

Angelina Jolie Shares Family Photos With Shiloh In Cambodia on Recent Trip: it’s A ’Special Place’ For Us

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, street artist JR, actress Angelina Jolie and Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films' 'Paper & Glue: A JR Project' held at the Museum Of Tolerance on November 18, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of MSNBC Films' 'Paper & Glue: A JR Project', United States - 19 Nov 2021
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt 'Eternals' film premiere, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021
Angelina Jolie with daughters Knox Jolie-Pitt and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt 'Eternals' Rome Film Festival 2021, Rome, Italy - 24 Oct 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
News Editor

Homecoming. The actress and activist was full of joy while in Cambodia, where she adopted son Maddox from in 2002.

Angelina Jolie, 46, glowed while sharing an introspective Instagram post from her recent family trip to Cambodia on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The starlet/mother of six looked peaceful in the photo, which you can see here. It was paired with a poignant caption about the “special country”, where she adopted son Maddox from in Mar. 2002.

Angie was serene and elegant in the shot, where she placed a hand to her heart, smiled, and looked towards the ground while daughter Shiloh, 15, hung out on a bench in the background. The Oscar-winner was dressed in her usual combo of breezy monochrome attire, this time opting for a long, cream duster and grey, linen pants. The rest of the bunch, Vivienne, Zahara, Knox, Maddox, and Pax, were not in the snap.

Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh appeared in a photo from a recent family trip to Cambodia on the actress’s Instagram. Here, the pair are seen in London on Oct. 27, 2021. (Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

In the caption, the Eternals star reflected on her connection to Cambodia, writing, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.” The star went on, “Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district,” referring to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which helps fight poaching in Cambodia.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt stop by Foxtail Salon for a few items while out shopping together in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 5 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Angelina Jolie and daughter Shiloh shop for a bargain at Urban Outfitters on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles. Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt BACKGRID USA 24 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* Beverly Hills, CA - Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh go shopping for groceries at Bristol Farms. The actress is seen carrying a box of Bubly Sparkling Water while her daughter is seen carrying a plastic bag with fresh herbs.Pictured: Angelina Jolie, Shiloh Jolie-PittBACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Angelina became involved in conservation efforts after purchasing a home in Cambodia in 2003 to help connect Maddox to his roots. When she learned the surrounding land was infiltrated with poachers, she purchased the 60,000-hectare park and turned the area into a wildlife reserve.

Explaining a bit more about the program, Angie said, “The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching, and mapping patrol routes.”

While Angelina was focusing on her environmental activism, her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues on. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor filed suit against his ex, alleging she offloaded her 50% of their Chateau Miraval winery in Oct. 2021 without informing him of the sale. He wants to undo the deal and is also seeking damages.