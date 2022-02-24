Angelina Jolie Shares Family Photos With Shiloh In Cambodia on Recent Trip: it’s A ’Special Place’ For Us

Homecoming. The actress and activist was full of joy while in Cambodia, where she adopted son Maddox from in 2002.

Angelina Jolie, 46, glowed while sharing an introspective Instagram post from her recent family trip to Cambodia on Wednesday, Feb. 23. The starlet/mother of six looked peaceful in the photo, which you can see here. It was paired with a poignant caption about the “special country”, where she adopted son Maddox from in Mar. 2002.

Angie was serene and elegant in the shot, where she placed a hand to her heart, smiled, and looked towards the ground while daughter Shiloh, 15, hung out on a bench in the background. The Oscar-winner was dressed in her usual combo of breezy monochrome attire, this time opting for a long, cream duster and grey, linen pants. The rest of the bunch, Vivienne, Zahara, Knox, Maddox, and Pax, were not in the snap.

In the caption, the Eternals star reflected on her connection to Cambodia, writing, “A few days in Cambodia among the warm local people, and I feel my soul is recovering. This has always been a special country for me and our family.” The star went on, “Happy to be reunited with friends and colleagues at MJP Foundation in Samlot district,” referring to the Maddox Jolie-Pitt Foundation, which helps fight poaching in Cambodia.

Angelina became involved in conservation efforts after purchasing a home in Cambodia in 2003 to help connect Maddox to his roots. When she learned the surrounding land was infiltrated with poachers, she purchased the 60,000-hectare park and turned the area into a wildlife reserve.

Explaining a bit more about the program, Angie said, “The entirely local team runs programs for health and education and conservation. I spent some time with forest rangers discussing land encroachment, poaching, and mapping patrol routes.”

While Angelina was focusing on her environmental activism, her legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt continues on. The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor filed suit against his ex, alleging she offloaded her 50% of their Chateau Miraval winery in Oct. 2021 without informing him of the sale. He wants to undo the deal and is also seeking damages.