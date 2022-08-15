Hailey Bieber Takes A Dip In Wooden Tub Wearing Cheeky Brown String Bikini: Watch

Hailey Bieber is always rocking some sort of sexy bikini and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 25-year-old looked stunning when she posted a video of herself taking a dip in a tiny round wooden tub while wearing a brown string bikini that had super cheeky thong bottoms.

Hailey posted a slideshow of photos and videos with the caption, “7 countries. a lot of yummy food. a lot of laughs. and a lot of jet lag.” In one video, Hailey videotaped herself getting into a wooden barrel tub while wearing a light brown bikini. The two-piece featured a triangle top with matching high-waisted side-tie bottoms. The bottoms were super cheeky and showed off her bare behind and toned legs.

Aside from this bikini, Hailey rocked a slew of other sexy outfits including a bright yellow Triangl Vinca Bikini. When Hailey wasn’t wearing bikinis, she was rocking tiny little crop tops and one of our favorite outfits was her tiny white Eterne Cropped Rib Tank with spaghetti straps styled with super baggy Levi’s Vintage Shorts. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of chunky black Balenciaga Bulldozer Boots, a Nike Vintage Hat, and a Balenciaga Ibiza Small Basket with Strap bag.

Another one of our favorite outfits was Hailey’s gray Vintage Peachtree Road Race Tee which was skintight and cropped. She styled the top with a low-rise black Eb Denim Wrap Mini Skirt, a pair of Balenciaga Destroy Upper Sneakers with chunky high white socks, and a pair of Balenciaga Oval Sunglasses.