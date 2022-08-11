Hailey Bieber Stuns In Sexy Blue Lace Lingerie, Bikinis & More For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Hailey Bieber has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits for Victoria’s Secret lately but her latest campaign may just be our favorite. The 25-year-old starred in the latest photoshoot which was shot at her home, and she looked gorgeous in a lacy, light blue lingerie set, a purple bra and underwear, and so many other stunning looks.

In one photo, Hailey sat on her chair while wearing a sheer blue lace balconette bra that revealed ample cleavage and had underwire cups. She styled the bra with matching high-rise boyshorts panties. In another photo, Hailey donned a bright purple silky push-up bra that had a deep V-neckline styled with a matching high-rise thong that had crisscross straps around her waist.

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Hailey posed on a lounge chair by the pool while wearing a bright metallic turquoise bikini. The top featured removable halter straps while the rest of the top was a bandeau with a plunging underwire cutout in the center. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had side ties and an adjustable sliding front piece.

Another photo taken from Hailey’s backyard pictured her sitting on the ground while wearing a light purple push-up bra with a matching skinny strap thong. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shot, though, was her black lace one-piece. The bodysuit featured a plunging, satin push-up bra while her entire stomach was covered in a pretty, sheer black lace fabric. The sides of the onesie were cut out while the bottoms featured a low-rise seamless black thong.

Hailey has starred in a ton of campaigns for the brand lately and most recently, she slayed the new T-Shirt Bra Collection 2022 campaign when she wore a white Push-Up Perfect Shapebra, a white thong, and thick, high white socks.