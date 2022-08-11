Hailey Bieber Stuns In Sexy Blue Lace Lingerie, Bikinis & More For New Victoria’s Secret Campaign

Hailey Bieber looked sexier than ever when she rocked a completely sheer, blue lace lingerie set & more sultry looks for a new Victoria's Secret campaign.

Image Credit: Victoria's Secret

Hailey Bieber has been rocking a slew of sexy outfits for Victoria’s Secret lately but her latest campaign may just be our favorite. The 25-year-old starred in the latest photoshoot which was shot at her home, and she looked gorgeous in a lacy, light blue lingerie set, a purple bra and underwear, and so many other stunning looks.

Hailey Bieber looked stunning in a blue lace balconette bra & matching high-rise underwear for a new Victoria’s Secret campaign. (Victoria’s Secret)
Hailey slayed the sexy lingerie set for the campaign which was shot at her own home. (Victoria’s Secret)

In one photo, Hailey sat on her chair while wearing a sheer blue lace balconette bra that revealed ample cleavage and had underwire cups. She styled the bra with matching high-rise boyshorts panties. In another photo, Hailey donned a bright purple silky push-up bra that had a deep V-neckline styled with a matching high-rise thong that had crisscross straps around her waist.

In another photo from the shoot, Hailey rocked a bright purple push-up bra with a matching high-rise thong that had crisscross straps around her waist. (Victoria’s Secret)

As if the photos couldn’t get any sexier, Hailey posed on a lounge chair by the pool while wearing a bright metallic turquoise bikini. The top featured removable halter straps while the rest of the top was a bandeau with a plunging underwire cutout in the center. She styled the top with matching high-rise bottoms that had side ties and an adjustable sliding front piece.

Hailey showed off her fabulous figure in this metallic turquoise bikini featuring a plunging bandeau top with halter straps & matching side-tie bottoms. (Victoria’s Secret)

Another photo taken from Hailey’s backyard pictured her sitting on the ground while wearing a light purple push-up bra with a matching skinny strap thong. Perhaps our favorite photo from the shot, though, was her black lace one-piece. The bodysuit featured a plunging, satin push-up bra while her entire stomach was covered in a pretty, sheer black lace fabric. The sides of the onesie were cut out while the bottoms featured a low-rise seamless black thong.

Hailey has starred in a ton of campaigns for the brand lately and most recently, she slayed the new T-Shirt Bra Collection 2022 campaign when she wore a white Push-Up Perfect Shapebra, a white thong, and thick, high white socks.

