Hailey Bieber Slays In Lace Bodysuit In Sizzling New Photos For Victoria’s Secret

Hailey Bieber shows off her curves for Victoria's Secret as she models the brand's new T-Shirt Bra Collection 2022 campaign. Hailey, 25, is joined by models Bella Hadid, Adut Akech and Paloma Elsesser as they showcase the latest looks. In one image, Hailey is seen sporting the Push-Up Perfect Shape ribbed cotton bra and a white thong panty in white while Bella Hadid, 25, can be seen wearing a gray lightly-lined demi bra. The T-Shirt Bra collection is made from recycled materials, including a pad liner constructed entirely from recycled materials. Zoey Grossman and Oliver Hadlee Pearch shot the campaign for the brand. Editorial usage. Credit images Courtesy of Victoria's Secret / MEGA. 15 Jul 2022 Pictured: Hailey Bieber [Hailey Baldwin] for Victoria's Secret. Photo credit: Courtesy Victoria's Secret/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA878250_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: (Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Hailey Bieber is unsurprisingly looking gorgeous in her latest photos for Victoria’s Secret. The 25-year-old model and wife of Justin Bieber, 28, lit the lingerie brand’s Instagram page on fire after they posted two snapshots of her posing in a nude lace bodysuit on Aug. 29. The sexy one-piece featured a V-shaped mesh cutout on her sternum and mesh cutouts above her hips. Hailey slayed as she gave the camera a sultry look and posed with her right hand leaning against the wall and her left hand skimming her right inner thigh.

Hailey Bieber wore a nude teddy in her latest pictures for Victoria’s Secret (Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Hailey appeared to be rocking her viral “Hailey Bieber nails“, also known as “glazed doughnut nails”, which consist of a translucent white nail polish mixed with chrome or sparkling effect. Her light brown hair was parted down the middle and worn down, and her nude lip matched the lingerie. Gushing over the model, Victoria’s Secret captioned the post, “@haileybieber isn’t driving, but she has mastered shifting into neutral.” The teddy she wore for the sexy snapshots is the Wicked Unlined Balconette Teddy that retails for $79.95 on Victoria’s Secret website.

Hailey matched her nude ensemble with a nude lip (Photo: Courtesy of Victoria’s Secret)

Hailey joined Victoria’s Secret’s diverse array of models at the end of 2021 alongside pro soccer player Megan Rapinoe and actress Priyanka Chopra. “We are so thrilled to be welcoming Hailey to this dynamic group of women,” Victoria’s Secret Lingerie’s chief design officer, Janie Schaffer, said in a statement, per InStyle. “Her authenticity and commitment to staying true to herself is inspiring. We so look forward to partnering with her in our endeavor to connect with all women and drive positive change.”

Hailey can be spotted in several posts on the controversial company’s Instagram page. In August, for instance, she stunned in an icy blue bra and underwear set that was covered in lace and a corset ribbon detail. A month before, she showed off her toned torso in photos advertising a lacy white bra and underwear set. The bra she modeled is the Wicked Unlined Lace Balconette Bra with Lace-Up Detail that sells for $44.95.

The latest Victoria’s Secret campaign photos of Hailey come after she stripped down to her white “Hailey”-printed underwear and barely-there camisole to promote her brand new skincare line, Rhode Skin. Hailey looked effortlessly chic as she rested on the ground in her undergarments and gave another sexy smize to the camera. In another photo, she looked like a little kid who got caught putting on her mother’s makeup as she gave a poker face and glanced at the camera while applying a generous amount of her barrier restoring cream.

