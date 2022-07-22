This Is The Secret To Hailey Bieber’s Subtle Manicure

Image Credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Having your nails done is another way to express yourself through beauty. Bold colors are fun but sometimes you want a more natural shade. It can be pricey to constantly go to the nail salon, so sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands and be your own nail tech (check out this TikTok for some inspo).

Another source of inspiration: Hailey Bieber. The celeb was spotted rocking the perfect subtle manicure and we’re obsessed. This OPI Nude Nail Lacquer is just the shade to create your own perfect neutral nails.

The OPI brand is well-known for providing high-quality and long-lasting polish. The color, Pale to the Chief is the perfect nude option for that classic neutral look. You can also check out their collection of over 200 colors to find the ideal choice for your skin tone and desired aesthetic.

We’re not kidding when we say long-lasting. Though gel polishes are popular, it can be a hassle to remove them when you want to switch up your look. With this nail lacquer, you can enjoy your manicure for seven days before you have to do a touchup or move on to the next color. Pro-tip: Use with OPI’s natural base coat and top coat to get the best results.

With so many neutral colors, you can create a variety of manicure looks for months. We love the subtle vibe, it’s perfect for big, classy events like summer weddings or for pulling off a professional and put-together office look. Colors don’t always have to be bright and bold, a classic natural look can be just as fun.

Get this subtle shade to start doing your DIY manicures. Control how often you switch up your colors without putting a hole in your pockets every time. Hailey Bieber’s nails are just the inspo you need!