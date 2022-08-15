MTV VMA Performers 2022: BLACKPINK, Lizzo, & More Announced For Music Extravaganza

One of music’s biggest nights of the year will be at the Prudential Center in New Jersey on Aug. 28: the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Kendrick Lamar, Lil Nas X, and Jack Harlow lead the pack of nominees with seven apiece, with Harry Styles, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd all racking up multiple nominations. However, it wouldn’t be a VMAs without some mind-blowingly epic performances. Ahead of the 2022 show, here’s a running list of all the amazing acts slated to perform during the event.

BLACKPINK

Ahead of their sophomore album Born Pink, international sensations BLACKPINK will make their U.S. award show debut with the first U.S. performance of “Pink Venom.” In 2020, the group made history as the first K-Pop girl group to take home a VMA (“Song of the Summer”) and will look to add to their collection as they compete in the new category, Best Metaverse Performance. BLACKPINK’s LISA is also the first solo female K-Pop star and Korean soloist to be nominated for a Moonperson.

Jack Harlow

As one of the most nominated performers in this year’s VMAs, Jack Harlow could end the night with a Moonperson or two. He’ll return to the VMAs stage following last year’s performance of “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X. This year, he will make his debut solo MTV VMA performance (probably playing “First Class,” but who knows what he’ll break out?)

Lizzo

It’s about damn time that Lizzo returns to the MTV VMAs. After performing “Good As Hell” / “Truth Hurts” in 2019, Lizzo’s been absent from the MTV VMAs. She’ll return with a performance of “2 Be Loved.” Lizzo’s up for four awards this year, including Artist of the Year and Song of the Year.

Måneskin

A year after the band took home the Best Rock award at the MTV EMAs, Måneskin make their MTV VMAs debut with a performance of their No. 1 alternative hit, “SUPERMODEL.” The band is also up for Best New Artist and Best Alternative, making them the first Italian act to be nominated in a main VMA category.

Kane Brown

Kane Brown will make his epic VMAs debut from the Toyota Stage with a first-time TV performance of “Grand,” the new single from his highly-anticipated third album Different Man, dropping September 9th. Surprisingly, Kane will make history as the first male country artist to perform at MTV VMAs.

Anitta

Dubbed as a “charismatic global pop sensation,” the Brazilian singer Anitta will make her VMAs main stage debut with a performance of her new chart-topper, “Envolver.” The song recently earned her a Guinness Book of World Records certification as the first solo Latin artist to hit #1 on Spotify

She is also up for her first award in the Best Latin category. She’s also the first Brazilian artist to be nominated for a Moon Person.

J Balvin

J Balvin will return to the MTV VMAs with the television/world premiere of “Nivel de Perreo” with Ryan Castro. The Colombian superstar previously performed with Bad Bunny in 2019, rocking the VMAs with “Que Pretendes.”

J Balvin is looking to take home his sixth Moon Person for Best Latin (“In Da Getto” with Skrillex). Such a win would make him the most awarded Latin artist in VMAs history.

Marshmello x Khalid

Despite having one of the most iconic faces – er, masks – Marshmello hasn’t performed on the main stage of the MTV VMAs. That is, he hasn’t – until now. He will debut alongside Khalid, and the two will deliver a world premiere television performance of their collab, “Numb.”

Marshmello has five VMA nominees to his name. Khalid took home Best New Artist in 2017, the same year he performed “1-800-273-8255” with Logic and Alessia Cara.

Panic! At The Disco

Fresh off of releasing their new song, “Local God,” Panic! At The Disco will return to the VMA stage for the first time since 2018. During the Aug. 28 show, Brendon Urie and crew will world premiere their new song, “Middle of a Breakup,” from the band’s forthcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance. The group is also up for best Alternative Video this year – the first time it’s been nominated in that category.

Voting for the 2022 MTV VMAs is now open. Fans can cast their pick for their favorites across 22 gender-neutral categories by visiting vote.mtv.com through Friday, Aug. 19, thanks to Burger King®. Voting for “Best New Artist,” presented by EXTRA® Gum, remains active into the show, giving fans some extra time to pick their favorites.

The MTV VMAs will air live on Aug. 28, 2022, at 8pm ET/PT, and will be simulcast across The CW, along with BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TVLand, and VH1.