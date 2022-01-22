Måneskin: 5 Things About The Italian Band Making Their ‘SNL’ Debut

Maneskin are scheduled to perform on ‘SNL’s Jan. 22 episode hosted by Will Forte — learn more about the Italian group here.

Måneskin has been getting plenty of buzz in the rock world in recent months! Although the band hails from Italy, Americans just can’t get enough of their breakthrough singles “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and “Zitti e buoni.” Learn more about the group making their highly anticipated debut on Saturday Night Live‘s January 22 episode, hosted by Will Forte.

They won X Factor

The group — made up of Ethan Torchio, 21, Victoria De Angelis, 21, Damiano David, 23, and Thomas Raggi, 21 — originally got noticed after competing on the Italian version of The X Factor. The quartet initially came together while attending high school in Rome back in 2016. After several attempts in music competitions, including local music contest Pulse, they tried their shot at The X Factor Italy’s 11th season in 2017. Måneskin came in second place after Lorenzo Licitra.

Their name is Danish

Although the group is Italian, the name Måneskin happens to be Danish. In English, the term translates to the word “moonlight.” Ethan, Victoria, Damiano and Thomas ultimately had to choose a name when they were enrolling for local music contest Pulse. Victoria is specifically half Danish, and helped come up with the name after the group thought a Danish word might work.

They’ve been on other American shows

SNL is certainly going to be a milestone for Ethan, Victoria, Damiano, and Thomas — but it’s also not their first time to the rodeo. Måneskin have also performed on major shows like The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show after the success of singles “I Wanna Be Your Slave” and “Zitti e buoni.”

They’ve gotten major accolades

After wining at the annual Festival di Sanremo, Måneskin earned the right to fly the Italian flag in Rotterdam where they’re representing Italy at Eurovision 2021. The famed international songwriting competition has representatives from different countries in Europe competing. Italy last won Eurovision in 1990.

They have an eccentric fashion style

Måneskin is known for their eccentric, ’70s inspired fashion that is inspired by rock legends David Bowie and Iggy Pop. They often perform in platform heels, metallic jumpsuits and wear heavy black liner — much like attendees at famed nightclub used to wear at Studio 54 in its hey day.