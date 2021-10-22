Lil Wayne’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 4 Children

Lil Wayne shares four children with former partners. Here’s everything to know about the rapper’s kids.

Lil Wayne, born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., 39, is a proud dad to four children. The rapper, record executive, and entrepreneur has one daughter and three sons: Reginae, 22, Dwayne, 13, Kameron, 12, and Neal, 11. The Grammy winner has four children with four different women, but before you cast any judgment, let it be known that the rapper is undeterred by the criticisms, once declaring that they are “not a concern of mine.”

While speaking to Ozone magazine in 2010, the “Lollipop” rapper addressed the criticisms. “I don’t think what people think should be any concern of anybody’s,” Lil Wayne said. “It’s definitely not a concern of mine. I’d be crazy if it was and you’re crazy if you are. But that goes back to me not caring about what people think or say. They wanna be [baby mama] number five, six, and seven, so.” Below is everything to know the rapper’s children, including their mothers.

Reginae Carter

Born on November 29, 1998, Reginae is Lil Wayne’s daughter with ex-wife Toya Johnson, a reality TV personality, rapper, author, and businesswoman. The two were married between 2004 and 2006, marking Lil Wayne’s first and only marriage. The Clark Atlanta University grad follows in her parents’ footsteps as an actress, musician, and author. Her film credits include Dear Santa, I Need a Date and Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, while her TV credits include Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta and T.I. and Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle, which her mother also stars in. Reginae also co-wrote the book Paparazzi Princesses and was previously part of the girl group OMG Girlz.

Kameron Carter

Born on September 9, 2009, Kameron Carter is one of Lil Wayne’s three sons. He shares Kameron with former partner and fiancée Lauren London, an actress, model, and TV personality. Despite their on and off again relationship, the duo remain on good terms as they co-parent their son. “We were in a relationship that didn’t make it,” Lauren told Essence in October 2020. “We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways. My son’s father is an intelligent, loving, and lovable person who will always be a dear friend.” For his 12th birthday this year, Lauren shared a snapshot of Kameron, calling him “compassionate,” “brave,” “honorable,” “strong,” and “full of integrity.” Kameron appeared on his dad’s 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3.

Dwayne Carter III

Born on October 22, 2008, Dwayne Carter III is Lil Wayne’s eldest son. The rapper shares Dwayne with former partner Sarah Vivan, a radio host who has worked for Streetz 94.5 and iHeartMedia. The two, who met at one of the rapper’s concerts, endearingly refer to their teenage son as “Lil Tuney.” Sarah regularly shares photos of her son (and daughter from another relationship) on her Instagram. In a birthday homage last year, Sarah called her son a “headstrong individualist” who walks “to beat of your own drum,” writing, “I so admire that about you. Keep being your authentic self and blazing your own trail. I love you and I don’t care how old you get… I’ll never stop stealing kisses.” Like half-brother Kameron, Dwayne appeared on his dad’s 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3.

Neal Carter

Born on November 30, 2009, Neal Carter is Lil Wayne’s youngest son. The rapper shares Neal with former partner Nivea, a singer known for hits “Don’t Mess With My Man,” “Laundromat,” and “Complicated.” The couple affectionately refer to Neal as “Meatball.” Like brothers Kameron and Dwayne, Neal appeared on his dad’s 2020 mixtape No Ceilings 3. For his 11th birthday last year, Nivea shared a sweet tribute on Instagram, writing, “It’s always bittersweet every year my kids get older. Although I am so excited to see the man that you will grow up to be, you will ALWAYS BE MY BABY! I Love You Infinitely!!! Happy 11th Birthday Neal aka Poont aka Meatball aka Young Carter.”

