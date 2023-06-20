Travis Scott & SZA Spark Dating Speculation After Flirty Concert Cameo: Watch

Amid SZA's 'SOS' tour, the songstress & rapper Travis Scott have sparked romance speculation after he performed at several of her shows in the UK in June.

June 20, 2023 5:27PM EDT
travis scott and sza dating rumors
“Kill Bill” hitmaker SZA, 33, and rapper Travis Scott, 32, might just be more than collaborators these days! After Kylie Jenner‘s ex-boyfriend stopped by a few of SZA’s UK shows last week, fans online are convinced that they are possibly dating. As many know, Travis and SZA collaborated on the 2017 hit song “Love Galore,” which they performed together in London on Jun. 17 (watch video here). During the performance, the brunette beauty rocked an oversized yellow sweater with the letter “S” on it and added a pair of baggy pants.

The 32-year-old for his part, opted for a baggy white t-shirt and baggy black trousers. Travis also added a pair of black sunglasses to his look. Prior to that, Travis and the 33-year-old fueled romance rumors again when he performed at her SOS Tour show in Manchester on Jun. 13. After a fan shared the video online, many people flocked to the comments to speculate that SZA and the Houston native are reportedly dating. “They would make a great couple,” one fan quipped, while another wrote, “Sza & Trav again? that is a steal.”

Meanwhile, a few fans couldn’t help but comment that the two musicians were not beating the dating rumors, as they appeared flirty on stage. “they might as well date,” the third fan wrote, while a fourth agreed and added, “They not beating the allegations I fear.” Just a few short days later, on Jun. 16, sources told Complex that the two are reportedly recording new music together. SZA’s bodyguard was even pictured with Travis’ viral “Utopia” briefcase at the recording studio.

The romance speculation for SZA and Travis notably also come amid Kylie and actor Timothée Chalamet‘s rumored romance as well. The makeup maven and the 27-year-old first sparked dating rumors in April after a video of them meeting up at Paris Fashion Week went viral. Since then, Kylie and Timothee have been spotted on taco dates, and she was even seen leaving his house on Jun. 1, per Page Six. And earlier on Apr. 17, a source close to The Kardashians star told Entertainment Tonight, that Kylie and the Dune star are keeping their romance light. “They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said at the time.

travis scott and sza dating rumors
Travis Scott & SZA sparked romance rumors after he performed at several of her UK tour stops. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and after five years of an on-and-off romance, they finally called it quits for good at the end of 2022. During their whirlwind romance, the 25-year-old and Travis welcomed two children, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 1. Most recently, the youngest Kar-Jenner sister confirmed her son’s name via a Jan. 21 Instagram post that included photos of her little man. She captioned the post, “AIRE,” along with a white heart emoji.

